Ghana Police to arraign Nigerian woman over alleged unauthorised use of uniform

The Ghana Police Service has announced plans to prosecute a Nigerian national captured in a viral video wearing official police uniforms without authorisation.

The suspect, identified as Esther Obasi, was arrested at Prestea in the Western Region after being tracked by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET).

The development follows public outrage over the circulation of videos showing the suspect dressed in Ghana Police camouflage and standard black uniform.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 10, the Police reported that investigations led to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the Prestea area.

“The IGP's Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) of the Ghana Police Service intercepted viral videos of a female, identified as Esther Obasi, a Nigerian national dressed in official Ghana Police Camouflage and Standard Black Police Uniform,” the statement read in part.

“She will be put before court as soon as possible for prosecution,” it added.

The Police Service also disclosed that the officer whose uniform was used has been identified and will face internal disciplinary measures.

The service further cautioned the public against the unauthorised use of police uniforms and warmed that offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.