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President Mahama Cabinet Moves to Cut Fuel Prices, Scraps Key Taxes and Margins

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News President Mahama Cabinet Moves to Cut Fuel Prices, Scraps Key Taxes and Margins
THU, 09 APR 2026

The Cabinet has announced a series of immediate measures aimed at reducing the cost of fuel and easing the financial burden on Ghanaians, with changes expected to take effect in the next pricing window, approximately one week from now.

In a directive issued following a high-level meeting, the Ministers for Finance and Energy have been tasked to remove selected taxes and margins imposed on petroleum products. The intervention is intended to bring down pump prices and will initially remain in force for a period of four weeks, subject to review.

The decision comes amid ongoing concerns about rising living costs and transport fares, which have significantly impacted households and businesses across the country. Officials say the move is part of a broader strategy to stabilize prices and provide short-term relief while longer-term economic measures are considered.

In a related development, the Cabinet has also instructed the Minister for Transport to fast-track the deployment of 100 newly acquired buses for the Metro Mass Bus Company. The buses are expected to operate along major high-traffic routes and will charge fares lower than those of private transport operators. The initiative aims to provide more affordable commuting options and reduce pressure on passengers who rely on public transport daily.

Additionally, President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the government’s position on cutting public expenditure by maintaining the ban on fuel allowances for ministers and senior government officials. The policy is seen as part of efforts to promote fiscal discipline and demonstrate leadership by example.

Government sources indicate that these combined measures are designed to cushion citizens against economic pressures while reinforcing accountability and efficiency within the public sector. Further updates are expected as implementation begins in the coming days.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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