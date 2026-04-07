Ghanaian PhD students in UK to protest over delayed scholarships, unpaid fees

Ghanaian PhD students in the United Kingdom sponsored by the Ghana Scholarship Authority (GSA), formerly known as the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, have announced a large-scale protest in response to prolonged delays in the disbursement of tuition fees and stipends.

The executive body of the UK PhD cohort is calling on affected students to participate in a demonstration scheduled for Friday, 17th April 2026, at the Ghana High Commission in London. The protest is intended to highlight what students describe as “deliberate neglect” by the scholarship authority.

According to the group, many students have gone between 15 and 40 months without receiving their statutory living allowances, while tuition fees remain unpaid. This has led to severe consequences, including withdrawal from academic programs, restricted access to university portals, and, in some cases, deportation notices issued by UK authorities.

Students report that hundreds have been referred to debt collection agencies over unpaid tuition fees, while others are facing extreme hardship, relying on food banks and living in deteriorating conditions.

The situation is further compounded by delays in issuing renewal letters, which are required for continuing students to re-enrol in their programs. The cohort states that no renewal letters have been issued for over 15 months, leaving many unable to register for the ongoing 2025/2026 academic year.

Efforts to resolve the matter through diplomatic engagement with both the Scholarship Authority and the Ghana High Commission have reportedly failed. Earlier discussions with the High Commissioner resulted in assurances of swift action, but students say none of the agreed measures have been implemented.

The group also raised concerns over funding allocations, alleging that out of 256 million Ghana cedis earmarked for scholarships, only 37 million cedis may be released. Meanwhile, the Authority is said to owe approximately 56 million cedis to the PhD cohort alone, covering unpaid stipends and tuition fees.

Despite these challenges, the Scholarship Authority is reportedly continuing to award new scholarships to students heading to countries such as Canada, the United States, Germany, and China.

The planned protest will begin at Belgrave Square at 8:30 BST, where participants will gather with placards and Ghanaian flags before proceeding to key locations, including the Parliament of the United Kingdom and the BBC, to engage policymakers and the media.

Organizers acknowledge that the demonstration may attract international attention and potentially embarrass the Ghanaian government but insist that it is a necessary step after exhausting all diplomatic avenues. They emphasize that the protest is in line with rights guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Human Rights Act 1998.

The group has pledged to ensure the safety of participants and warned that any post-protest discrimination will be reported to the Commonwealth Office.

A second demonstration is tentatively scheduled for 31st May 2026, coinciding with a planned visit by the President of Ghana to the UK, should the issues remain unresolved.

The protest will only be called off if the government urgently releases funds to the Scholarship Authority and there is verifiable evidence of payments before April 17.