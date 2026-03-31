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Rural banks to become community banks from March 31 under BoG reforms

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
Business & Finance Rural banks to become community banks from March 31 under BoG reforms
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

All Rural Banks are expected to transition into Community Banks effective Tuesday, March 31, 2026, barring any last-minute regulatory relief, following a directive from the Bank of Ghana.

The directive forms part of the Revised Microfinance Sector Framework, a major reform initiative aimed at strengthening financial stability, improving governance and expanding financial inclusion across the sector.

Under the new framework, the existing Tier 1 to Tier 4 classification has been replaced with four categories: Community Banks, Microfinance Banks, Credit Unions and Last Mile Providers. Community Banks will operate as licensed deposit-taking institutions serving both rural and urban communities.

Although the transition officially begins on March 31, full compliance is expected to be phased, with institutions given until December 31, 2026 to meet key regulatory requirements, including revised minimum capital levels.

Community Banks are required to maintain a minimum capital of GH¢5 million, while newly established urban Community Banks must meet a higher threshold of GH¢10 million.

Institutions that do not meet these requirements are expected to submit recapitalisation plans to the central bank by June 30, 2026. Options available include mergers, acquisitions or transferring assets to stronger institutions.

As part of the restructuring, ARB Apex Bank Limited has been repositioned to serve as a central services hub for the sector.

The Bank of Ghana says the reforms are intended to address longstanding challenges in the microfinance sector while building a more resilient and inclusive financial system.

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