Chinese Ambassador presents credentials to Mahama  

Mr Cong Song, the new Chinese Ambassador to Ghana on Monday presented his Letters of Credence to President John Dramani Mahama at the Presidency in Accra.

Mr Cong presented his Letters of Credence and the Letters of recall of his predecessor, Mr Tong Defa to President Mahama at the Presidency in Accra.

Mr Cong extended warm greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Mahama.

The Ambassador further expressed his goodwill and the friendship of the Chinese Government and People to the Government and People of Ghana.

He also congratulated President Mahama on representing Africa to submit to the UN General Assembly’s Resolution declaring transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime in human history.

“This is a victory for Ghana, and this is a victory for Africa, and China supports that. And China will always stand firmly together with our African friends to correct the historical injustice and uphold the fairness and justice of the world.” Mr Cong said.

He noted that China and Ghana enjoyed a time of friendship dating back to their founding leaders, President Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Chairman Mao Zedong, and Premier Zhou Enlai of China.

Adding that over the past 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Ghana relations had withstood the test of change in terms of the geopolitical and economic landscape.

The Ambassador said however, what had not changed and what would not change was that China and Ghana would always firmly support each other on issues related to their core interests and major concerns.

Mr Cong said in recent years, under the strong leadership of President Mahama’s and President Xi Jinping, China-Ghana’s strategic partner had enjoyed strong development.

He recalled that last year, President Mahama paid a successful visit to China to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

Adding that President Mahama had a very in-depth discussion with President Xi Jinping on issues of bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual concern, during which they reached an important consensus.

Mr Cong said this had charted a course and ushered in a new era for future China-Ghana relations.

The Ambassador said the Chinese Government attaches great importance to China-Ghana relations, and that they were ready to work together with their Ghanaian friends to deliver on the important consensus they had reached with President Xi Jinping and also implement the outcomes of the meeting.

He said the political trust, the mutual trust had been deepened, and win-win practical cooperation had been expanded.

The Ambassador applauded the remarkable achievements that Ghana had achieved under President Mahama’s strong leadership in the past year.

He said they had seen the bilateral trade volume has reached a record of $14.1 billion; saying “Let me see, 19.3 per cent year-on-year growth”.

He said China supported the Reset Ghana Agenda, the Accra Reset Initiative, and the 24-Hour Economy Policy.

He also encouraged the Chinese entrepreneurs and enterprises to be part of Ghana’s modernization process.

With regards to China’s role in Ghana’s reconstruction and mining sectors, Mr Cong said they were excited to see that Ghana would be among the first African countries to benefit from the zero-tariff treatment.

He added that it would also expand the cooperation between China and Ghana.

He said this year marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and that also China would always stick to the high-quality development and also the high level of opening up policy.

“And this year is also of significant, very important significance to Ghana’s economy. And we wish that the economy, the modernization, your pursuit of modernization with Ghana’s national interest and national conditions will achieve more results. And China will certainly be part of it.” He said.

“Your Excellency, I’m so excited to be appointed Ambassador to your great country. But at the same time, I feel humbled because of the heavy task or responsibilities entrusted to me.”

He assured President Mahama that he would earnestly fulfill his duties and exert best efforts to consolidate the cooperation and friendship between their two countries.

On his part, President Mahama congratulated Mr Cong on his new appointment.

He said the two nations had shared a very long history of their diplomatic relations, which they hold in high esteem and that they value the relationship very highly.

“I want to truly thank President Xi Jinping for his recent invitation to visit China and the bilateral talks that we had,” President Mahama said l.

“I want to thank him very much for the two grants that he is giving us. One to establish the Aflao markets and the second to establish a university in the Savannah Region.”

He said the Ghana-China relations had been historic because of the personal relations that existed between Ghana’s First President Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao Zedong and Prime Minister Zhou Enlai of China.

Other Ambassadors who were at the Presidency to present their credentials to President Mahama were Madam Diarra Dime Labille, Ambassador of France; and Mr Rui Orlando Ferraira De Ceita Da Silva Xaxier, Ambassador of Angola.

The rest are Madam Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, High Commissioner of Namibia and Madam Jacquiline Natepi Ben Lochalamoi, Ambassador of South Sudan.

GNA