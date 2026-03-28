UE: Storm wreaks havoc at Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly block

A heavy rainstorm has ripped off portions of the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly (KNWDA) block, leaving three key offices severely damaged and unusable.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, when most staff had already left the premises. Only one officer was present at the time, reportedly wrapping up work.

He quickly alerted a colleague in Paga, and together they returned to salvage vital documents and office equipment to prevent further losses. No casualties were recorded.

The storm destroyed sections of the roofing, affecting the offices of the District Coordinating Director, the District Budget Analyst, and the District Planning unit. All three spaces have since been rendered unfit for use.

Despite the setback, management has taken interim measures to ensure continuity of work, temporarily relocating affected staff to other offices within the assembly.

District Chief Executive, Stephen Aeke Akurugo, described the incident as a disaster and appealed to government for urgent support.

“The Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly suffered a severe rainstorm which removed a major part of the roofing of the assembly block. These are disasters one cannot prevent,” he said.

He noted that the timing of the incident prevented potential casualties, as the offices would have been occupied during normal working hours.

“We thank God that it happened when only one officer was around. If it had been during working hours, it could have affected many people,” he added.

Mr. Akurugo also highlighted the emotional impact on staff who returned to find their offices damaged, with ceilings collapsed and workspaces destroyed.

The DCE disclosed that the incident has been reported to the Upper East Regional Minister, with efforts underway to secure government intervention for rehabilitation.

He further revealed that the assembly block had pre-existing structural challenges, including incomplete works despite full payment to the contractor.

“There were outstanding works that needed to be completed. I will follow up with the central government to ensure re-roofing and completion of those works,” he assured.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been notified and is expected to assess the damage and recommend further action.