ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Five bodies recovered in Nkwanta South after renewed tensions — Police

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tragedy A file photo
THU, 26 MAR 2026
A file photo

Five dead bodies have been retrieved from two separate locations in the Nkwanta South Municipality following renewed violent attacks in the area.

The deceased, made up of three males and two females, were discovered by a joint security team comprising the Ghana Police Service, Military, BNI, Defence Intelligence and the Ghana National Fire Service.

The development comes as security agencies intensify efforts to restore calm after disturbances in the municipality.

“Five (5) identified dead bodies of three (3) males and two (2) females have been recovered from two separate locations in the Nkwanta South Municipality by a joint team,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service dated March 26, read in part.

The Police added that the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has since deployed reinforcements, including armoured vehicles and personnel from the National Police Operations, to the area.

The police further reported that calm has been restored and investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the killings.

“Investigations have commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify and bring perpetrators to justice,” the statement noted.

Residents have been urged to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and avoid spreading misinformation that could escalate tensions.

3262026125814-qulxoba443-232

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Bolgatanga: Police arrest three for trafficking young girls into prostitution, four victims rescued Bolgatanga: Police arrest three for trafficking young girls into prostitution, f...

18 minutes ago

GoldBod introduces new LBMA-based pricing regime for gold purchases GoldBod introduces new LBMA-based pricing regime for gold purchases

18 minutes ago

Politicians in the Fourth Republic have failed us on flooding — Dr. Asah-Asante 'Politicians in the Fourth Republic have failed us on flooding' — Dr. Asah-Asant...

18 minutes ago

One dead after diesel tanker bursts into flames at Asutuare Junction One dead after diesel tanker bursts into flames at Asutuare Junction

54 minutes ago

Mahama urges Ghanaians to match prayer with hard work for national development Mahama urges Ghanaians to match prayer with hard work for national development

54 minutes ago

Fuel prices fall again as OMCs cut pump prices in Julys first pricing window Fuel prices fall again as OMCs cut pump prices in July's first pricing window

55 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku If the economy is doing so well, why burden Ghanaians with heavier tariff — Samm...

57 minutes ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Minority NPP summons Health Minister for briefing on post-flood disease risks

2 hours ago

Responsible citizenship and hard work surest path to national development — Mahama Responsible citizenship and hard work surest path to national development — Maha...

2 hours ago

Our nation has made remarkable progress — Mahama Our nation has made remarkable progress — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line