Five bodies recovered in Nkwanta South after renewed tensions — Police

Five dead bodies have been retrieved from two separate locations in the Nkwanta South Municipality following renewed violent attacks in the area.

The deceased, made up of three males and two females, were discovered by a joint security team comprising the Ghana Police Service, Military, BNI, Defence Intelligence and the Ghana National Fire Service.

The development comes as security agencies intensify efforts to restore calm after disturbances in the municipality.

“Five (5) identified dead bodies of three (3) males and two (2) females have been recovered from two separate locations in the Nkwanta South Municipality by a joint team,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service dated March 26, read in part.

The Police added that the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has since deployed reinforcements, including armoured vehicles and personnel from the National Police Operations, to the area.

The police further reported that calm has been restored and investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the killings.

“Investigations have commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify and bring perpetrators to justice,” the statement noted.

Residents have been urged to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and avoid spreading misinformation that could escalate tensions.