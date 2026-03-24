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Tomatoes In Crisis: Did Past Leaders Sow Neglect, Now Blaming Government?

Pwalugu Dam, Monument Of Failed Promises
Feature Article Tomatoes In Crisis: Did Past Leaders Sow Neglect, Now Blaming Government?
TUE, 24 MAR 2026 2

Ghana's ongoing tomato shortage has traders and consumers struggling for alternatives. The minority in Parliament cries foul, pointing fingers at the government, but history tells a different tale.

The Pwalugu Dam project, touted as a game-changer for irrigation and support to tomatoe farmers, remains unfinished. Loans were secured, resources allocated, but the project stalled. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, then spearheading the project, promised much but delivered little. Akosua Fremah, aide to the Opposition Leader, now shifts blame to the current government. But with $12 million mobilized and no substantial work done, accountability is due.

The people ask: Where did the money go? The Pwalugu Dam was meant to irrigate 500 hectares, boosting tomatoes production and cutting imports. Instead, farmers wait, and consumer's pay. Over 5,000 farmers face losses as imports drop by 30%.

We call on the government to:
1. Expedite Pwalugu Dam completion
2. Support local farmers NOW
3. Hold accountable those who mismanaged funds

To the minority: Criticize constructively, but own up to past failures.

The people deserve accountability.The farmers deserve support.

Bless C K Ameko
Bless C K Ameko, © 2026

This Author has published 17 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Bless C K Ameko

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/24/2026 5:42:50 PM

There's no specific region to plant tomatoes We're just a lazy country that we import vegetable from a desert country just for our idea of everything from foreign countries are better.

Comments2

Author's articles (17)

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