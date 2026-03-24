Tomatoes In Crisis: Did Past Leaders Sow Neglect, Now Blaming Government?

Ghana's ongoing tomato shortage has traders and consumers struggling for alternatives. The minority in Parliament cries foul, pointing fingers at the government, but history tells a different tale.

The Pwalugu Dam project, touted as a game-changer for irrigation and support to tomatoe farmers, remains unfinished. Loans were secured, resources allocated, but the project stalled. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, then spearheading the project, promised much but delivered little. Akosua Fremah, aide to the Opposition Leader, now shifts blame to the current government. But with $12 million mobilized and no substantial work done, accountability is due.

The people ask: Where did the money go? The Pwalugu Dam was meant to irrigate 500 hectares, boosting tomatoes production and cutting imports. Instead, farmers wait, and consumer's pay. Over 5,000 farmers face losses as imports drop by 30%.

We call on the government to:

1. Expedite Pwalugu Dam completion

2. Support local farmers NOW

3. Hold accountable those who mismanaged funds

To the minority: Criticize constructively, but own up to past failures.

The people deserve accountability.The farmers deserve support.