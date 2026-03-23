Prophet Fire Oja pulled out from Sunday service, arrested as Naa We Court enforces customary ruling

Officials from the Naa We Arbitration Court at Gbese in Accra, accompanied by police personnel and local indigenes, stormed the Zion Prayer Ministries International Church to effect the arrest of controversial founder Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as “Fire Oja.”

The operation, which took place on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the church’s Spintex branch, saw security officers and loyal indigenes of the Gbese area move in to arrest the prophet following his repeated failure to appear before the Traditional Court.

Explaining the rationale behind the action, Reverend Nii Artey Adjei, official translator of the court and an eyewitness to the case, revealed that on February 12, 2026, the court delivered a judgment against Fire Oja in a defamation suit brought by Ola Maame, founder of The Ola’s Herbal and Spiritual Center (Soul Travel, Ghana).

In the ruling, the Naa Wulomo ordered Fire Oja to provide the following items as customary appeasement and compensation:

· 4 rams

· 12 fowls

· 1 box of Castle Bridge

· 1 gallon of Apketeshie (local gin)

· 6 full pieces of Khalico cloth

· 1 box of wine

· 6 bottles of whiskey

· GH¢50,000 in monetary compensation

Additionally, the court imposed separate fines totalling GH¢22,000 to cover procedural fees—comprising GH¢10,000 for summons, GH¢6,000 for opening fees, and GH¢6,000 for closing fees. The total award in favour of the plaintiff therefore amounted to GH¢72,000, alongside the customary items.

Reverend Adjei noted that before the final judgment was read, Jedidiah Henry Kore had disrespectfully left the court premises with his entourage—an act considered an affront to the customs of the area. Subsequent efforts to secure his appearance before the Traditional Court and to ensure compliance with the judgment proved futile. Last two weeks, a court bailiff dispatched to serve Fire Oja was allegedly assaulted, prompting the court’s decision to storm his church to effect his arrest for what they described as blatant disregard for the traditional authority and values of Gbese.

Reverend Adjei further explained that, compelled by the prophet’s continued intransigence and disrespect for the elders, they reported the matter to the James Town Police, who assigned a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer to accompany them in executing the arrest.

He noted that, to avoid appearing harsh or discourteous to other ethnic groups living on Ga lands, they had made public announcements regarding the standoff between the Traditional Court and Fire Oja via social media. “This was done so that when we take any further action, it wouldn’t be misread as hate for other tribes working in Accra,” he explained.

The arrest of the controversial Fire Oja has since gone viral on social media, with many questioning why a religious leader would deliberately disregard traditional authority. As the dispute between Fire Oja and the Naa We Court of Arbitration continues, observers hope the pastor will act appropriately to forestall further embarrassing spectacles such as the one witnessed today.