44 Ghanaians rescued from QNET Scheme repatriated from Nigeria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has facilitated the return of 44 Ghanaians who were lured to Nigeria under false promises of employment linked to the QNET scheme.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 21, the Ministry said the victims were recruited through social media and informal networks with assurances of jobs and travel opportunities that later proved to be deceptive.

Upon arriving in Nigeria, the individuals were reportedly subjected to harsh and exploitative conditions, including restricted movement, psychological manipulation, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme.

Their rescue and return followed a joint operation carried out on March 16, 2026, by Nigerian security agencies, including the Department of State Services, working in collaboration with Ghanaian authorities. The victims arrived safely in Accra on March 20, 2026.

The Ministry indicated that the Government of Ghana is engaging Nigerian counterparts and other stakeholders to dismantle the networks behind such fraudulent activities. It added that measures are being put in place to support the victims through protection, rehabilitation, and reintegration programmes.

The statement also conveyed appreciation to the Nigerian government for its swift intervention and cooperation in addressing the situation.

“Government reiterates its strong condemnation of human trafficking and fraudulent recruitment practices and remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaian nationals,” the statement said.

The public has been advised to remain vigilant, verify travel and job offers through credible channels, and avoid dealings with unverified individuals or organisations.