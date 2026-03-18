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Koforidua High Court grants NPP's Freddie Blay GH₵800,000 bail

  Wed, 18 Mar 2026
Headlines Former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay
WED, 18 MAR 2026
Former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

The Koforidua High Court has granted bail to former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay in the sum of GH₵800,000 with two sureties who must be residents in Accra and possess valid Ghana Cards.

The decision follows his earlier remand by the Akropong Circuit Court over an alleged demolition dispute at Kitase. He is expected to reappear before the circuit court on April 9 as investigations continue.

Mr Blay was handed over to the Akropong Police after a warrant for his arrest was executed in Accra on Monday, March 16, 2026. The case arises from allegations that he ordered the demolition of a house under construction on a parcel of land at Kitase.

Police say the landowner lodged a complaint after Mr Blay allegedly failed to honour an invitation to assist with investigations. Charges were subsequently filed, but he did not appear before the court on the scheduled arraignment date in April 2025, leading to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

However, sources close to Mr Blay insist he was unaware of the warrant prior to his arrest. They maintain that the dispute relates to land he acquired in 1994, which later became the subject of litigation.

The sources further contend that Mr Blay did not order the demolition of any structure but rather instructed that a bare piece of land be cleared in January 2026 to prevent the breeding of dangerous animals, including reptiles.

They also indicated that although the complainant had earlier secured a favourable ruling at the High Court in Koforidua, that decision has since been appealed, adding that attempts to serve the complainant with processes related to the appeal have been unsuccessful.

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