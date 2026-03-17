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Ghana remains attractive destination for mining investment — Lands Ministry

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Ghana remains attractive destination for mining investment — Lands Ministry
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has assured investors that Ghana continues to be a prime destination for mining investments, despite concerns over delays in certain regulatory processes.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV’s State of Affairs on Monday, March 16, the Ministry’s Media Relations Officer, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, addressed investor worries surrounding the ratification of the Awoyaa lithium lease.

“We have taken note of these concerns as well… Ghana still remains the choicest destination for all mining investments,” he said.

He further emphasised that the sector remains open and attractive to foreign and local investors alike.

Schandorf explained that the delay in the lithium agreement arose from the need to revise legislation to regulate royalty allocations, which is now complete.

He added that Parliament’s Natural Resources Committee is currently finalising ratification.

“By the time Parliament rises again, the lithium deal would have been fully ratified, so that the investors are able to commence operations, and more importantly, the locals will begin to benefit,” he stated.

According to him, the government is committed to ensuring that all regulatory processes are resolved promptly to allow mining operations to proceed smoothly and safeguarding local livelihoods.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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