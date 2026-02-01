ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 01 Feb 2026 Feature Article

Ibrahim Mahama at 55: A Legacy of Vision, Truth, Resilience, and Benevolence

Ibrahim Mahama at 55: A Legacy of Vision, Truth, Resilience, and Benevolence

A Lineage of Unity and Greatness
From Nkawie and Offinso came a beautiful Asante woman, who joined her life with a wealthy Ewe man, Tamakloe. Their daughter, Joyce Tamakloe, carried the Voltarian spirit of honesty and resilience. She married Emmanuel Adama Mahama, the first Northern Regional Minister under Kwame Nkrumah—a union that blended Asante resilience, Voltarian truthfulness, and Northern integrity.

From this lineage emerged two towering figures: President John Dramani Mahama, who led Ghana with vision, and Ibrahim Mahama, who built industries with courage and compassion.

The “Number Nine” Identity of Voltarians

The Ewe people, often called Voltarians, are also affectionately referred to as “Number Nine.” This name originated from a national beauty contest in which the winner, a proud Voltarian, was assigned the number 9. Since then, “Number Nine” has become a symbol of beauty, resilience, and distinction.

Joyce Tamakloe’s Voltarian heritage brought into the Mahama family not only truthfulness and dedication but also the proud identity of “Number Nine”—a reminder that resilience and beauty can shine even in competition and adversity.

The Northern Spirit of Honesty and Courage

Our Northern brothers have long been celebrated for their honesty, truthfulness, and hard work. They are known as warriors of resilience—men and women who stand firm in integrity, labor with dignity, and defend unity with courage. Emmanuel Adama Mahama embodied this tradition, and his sons—John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama—carry it forward in leadership and enterprise.

The Heart of a Philanthropist
Beyond business, Ibrahim Mahama is known for his open-hearted generosity and deep compassion. His philanthropic work spans:

- Education support for underprivileged youth.

- Community development in mining and farming areas.

- Healthcare and housing initiatives for vulnerable populations.

- Empowerment programs for women and artisans.

His benevolence is not performative—it is rooted in humility and a genuine desire to uplift others. As the African proverb says:

“The hand that gives is the hand that gathers blessings.”

Anchored in Wisdom
- Dagomba Proverb (ABA Fuseini style): “If the drumbeat changes, the dancer must also change his steps.” Ibrahim Mahama adapts with grace and leads with innovation.

- Biblical Wisdom: “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done.” (Proverbs 19:17)

- International Quotation: “No one has ever become poor by giving.” – Anne Frank

- African Proverb: “Rain does not fall on one roof alone.” Ibrahim Mahama’s generosity touches many lives across Ghana.

A Powerful Prayer of Blessing
Heavenly Father,
We thank You for Ibrahim Mahama—a man of vision, resilience, and compassion. As Your word says, “The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.” (Proverbs 22:9), may his kindness continue to overflow.

Bless his enterprises with abundance, his heart with peace, and his legacy with honor. May his family remain united, and may his name be remembered not only for what he built, but for how he gave.

Bless President John Dramani Mahama with renewed strength, and bless Ibrahim Mahama with greater innovation and deeper compassion.

Amen.
Closing Tribute
On this 55th birthday, we celebrate THE GREAT IBRAHIM MAHAMA ❤️—a man whose life reflects the wisdom of proverbs, the truthfulness of Voltarian “Number Nine” heritage, the honesty and warrior spirit of Northern tradition, and the benevolence of a true philanthropist.

Happy Birthday, Ibrahim Mahama. May your legacy continue to inspire generations toward honesty, unity, generosity, and progress.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1190)

More

Top Stories

10 hours ago

EOCO declares three women wanted EOCO declares three women wanted

10 hours ago

Four killed in Savannah Region road crash involving tipper truck Four killed in Savannah Region road crash involving tipper truck

11 hours ago

The junta-led west African country has grappled with more than a decade of violence. By Sophie RAMIS, Vincent LEFAI (AFP) Mali junta says will not talk with 'terrorist' groups

13 hours ago

Ho Central Mosque tensionpersistas court bonds rival Imam factions for peace Ho Central Mosque tension persist as court bonds rival Imam factions for peace

13 hours ago

Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy agreement with us — Rent Control boss Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy ...

13 hours ago

IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000 IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000

13 hours ago

Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway

14 hours ago

South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor

14 hours ago

GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA

14 hours ago

You will be arrested — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under content creation 'You will be arrested' — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line