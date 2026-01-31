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Prophet ElBernard says he won’t prophecy again after Ken Agyapong’s loss in NPP flagbearer election

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
Headlines Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun
SAT, 31 JAN 2026
Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has announced a temporary pause from public teaching and preaching following his recent apology over an inaccurate prophecy about the NPP presidential primaries.

In a statement, he said, “Following my recent public apology concerning the prophetic declarations I made about the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries, I have, in humility and accountability, chosen to take a short and intentional pause from making public prophetic declarations, particularly those related to national and political matters.”

He added, “In the same spirit of responsibility, I have also decided to step back for a season from public teaching, preaching, and pulpit ministry.

This is a deliberate and voluntary step to allow for reflection, prayer, counsel, and the strengthening of accountability in how prophetic revelations are received, interpreted, and communicated.”

Prophet ElBernard stressed that he is not stepping away from his calling entirely. “I am not stepping away from my calling or from ministry altogether.

“I remain committed to personal prayer, study, and quiet pastoral responsibility, while intentionally realigning myself in growth, integrity, and discernment,” he said.

He concluded, “I value the trust of the people I serve, and I do not take it lightly. I sincerely appreciate your prayers, patience, and understanding during this season.”

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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