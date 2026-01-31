When Everything Feels Broken: An Audiobook by William Gomes

An audiobook for moments when coping feels harder than before

When Everything Feels Broken is an audiobook written and spoken for people who find themselves quietly struggling. Not in crisis, not falling apart publicly, but carrying a weight that has become increasingly difficult to manage. It is designed for moments when reading feels like too much, and when listening offers a gentler way to stay connected.

Written and narrated by William Gomes, the audiobook speaks directly to emotional exhaustion, prolonged stress, and the sense of living in survival mode. It recognises the experience of continuing to function while feeling internally fragile, and it does so without judgement, instruction, or urgency.

A different approach to emotional support

This audiobook is not a guide and it is not self help. It does not offer strategies, techniques, or solutions. Instead, it offers language for experiences that are often carried in silence. Feelings of shame for struggling. The pressure to remain capable. The fear that life will not feel lighter again.

The tone is calm and reflective. The pacing is deliberate. The words are intended to be received rather than acted upon. By removing the demand to improve or fix oneself, When Everything Feels Broken allows listeners to feel seen without being assessed or corrected.

Why listening matters

Many people turn to audiobooks when concentration is low or when stillness feels uncomfortable. This audiobook is shaped with that reality in mind. It can be listened to in short sections, returned to repeatedly, or played during moments of rest, walking, or sleeplessness.

Hearing the author’s own voice creates a sense of steadiness and presence. It feels less like instruction and more like companionship. The listener is not asked to move forward, but invited to pause, breathe, and acknowledge what has been difficult.

Who this audiobook is for

When Everything Feels Broken is for anyone who feels worn down rather than broken. It will resonate with listeners experiencing burnout, emotional overload, prolonged responsibility, or a quiet loss of self. It is also suited to those who have spent years being strong for others and are now beginning to recognise the cost of that endurance.

This audiobook does not promise change. It offers dignity. It stays alongside the listener during a difficult season and reminds them that struggling is not a personal failure, but a human response to too much for too long.

A quiet companion rather than a solution

At its core, this audiobook is about becoming more honest rather than more resilient. It reframes moments of collapse as communication, and exhaustion as a signal for care rather than criticism. It does not rush the listener towards answers or clarity.

When Everything Feels Broken exists to sit with people where they are. In doing so, it offers something rare: permission to stop striving, and space to feel human again.