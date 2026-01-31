ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 31 Jan 2026 Feature Article

When Everything Feels Broken: An Audiobook by William Gomes

An audiobook for moments when coping feels harder than before

When Everything Feels Broken is an audiobook written and spoken for people who find themselves quietly struggling. Not in crisis, not falling apart publicly, but carrying a weight that has become increasingly difficult to manage. It is designed for moments when reading feels like too much, and when listening offers a gentler way to stay connected.

Written and narrated by William Gomes, the audiobook speaks directly to emotional exhaustion, prolonged stress, and the sense of living in survival mode. It recognises the experience of continuing to function while feeling internally fragile, and it does so without judgement, instruction, or urgency.

A different approach to emotional support

This audiobook is not a guide and it is not self help. It does not offer strategies, techniques, or solutions. Instead, it offers language for experiences that are often carried in silence. Feelings of shame for struggling. The pressure to remain capable. The fear that life will not feel lighter again.

The tone is calm and reflective. The pacing is deliberate. The words are intended to be received rather than acted upon. By removing the demand to improve or fix oneself, When Everything Feels Broken allows listeners to feel seen without being assessed or corrected.

Why listening matters

Many people turn to audiobooks when concentration is low or when stillness feels uncomfortable. This audiobook is shaped with that reality in mind. It can be listened to in short sections, returned to repeatedly, or played during moments of rest, walking, or sleeplessness.

Hearing the author’s own voice creates a sense of steadiness and presence. It feels less like instruction and more like companionship. The listener is not asked to move forward, but invited to pause, breathe, and acknowledge what has been difficult.

Who this audiobook is for

When Everything Feels Broken is for anyone who feels worn down rather than broken. It will resonate with listeners experiencing burnout, emotional overload, prolonged responsibility, or a quiet loss of self. It is also suited to those who have spent years being strong for others and are now beginning to recognise the cost of that endurance.

This audiobook does not promise change. It offers dignity. It stays alongside the listener during a difficult season and reminds them that struggling is not a personal failure, but a human response to too much for too long.

A quiet companion rather than a solution

At its core, this audiobook is about becoming more honest rather than more resilient. It reframes moments of collapse as communication, and exhaustion as a signal for care rather than criticism. It does not rush the listener towards answers or clarity.

When Everything Feels Broken exists to sit with people where they are. In doing so, it offers something rare: permission to stop striving, and space to feel human again.

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2026

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (96)

More

Top Stories

12 hours ago

An Azawad Liberation Front fighter next to a damaged Mi-24 helicopter at the former Russian mercenary barracks in Kidal on May 6. By - (AFP) Twin jihadist-claimed attacks kill more than 30 in Mali

14 hours ago

‘Side chicks and side guys’ cannot automatically join divorce cases – Supreme Court clarifies ‘Side chicks and side guys’ cannot automatically join divorce cases – Supreme Co...

14 hours ago

Results generated by our central laboratory are valid, reliable — Korle-Bu management Results generated by our central laboratory are valid, reliable — Korle-Bu manag...

15 hours ago

Boankra Inland Port: High Court overturns $33.3 million arbitration award against Justmoh Construction Limited Boankra Inland Port: High Court overturns $33.3 million arbitration award agains...

15 hours ago

Alagumgube blasts Greater Accra Minister over “north as punishment” remark Alagumgube blasts Greater Accra Minister over “north as punishment” remark

15 hours ago

We will not tolerate deliberate falsehoods against government — NDC We will not tolerate deliberate falsehoods against government — NDC

15 hours ago

Northern transfer comment: Linda Ocloo’s appointment should be relooked at — Ex-NPP MP Northern transfer comment: 'Linda Ocloo’s appointment should be relooked at' — E...

15 hours ago

Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA

15 hours ago

Reducing BECE subjects won’t jeorpardiselearning quality — Kofi Asare Reducing BECE subjects won’t jeorpardise learning quality — Kofi Asare 

15 hours ago

Gov’t’s commitment to improving free SHS has not changed — GES Gov’t’s commitment to improving free SHS has not changed — GES

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line