ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Supreme Court ruling exposes indecent haste with which Parliament declared Kpandai seat vacant — Minority

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Supreme Court ruling exposes indecent haste with which Parliament declared Kpandai seat vacant — Minority
WED, 28 JAN 2026

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has stated that the Supreme Court’s decision to quash the Tamale High Court ruling on the Kpandai parliamentary election has exposed what it describes as the reckless and premature conduct of Parliament in declaring the seat vacant.

Parliament, acting through the Clerk, had formally notified the Electoral Commission on Monday, December 8, that the Kpandai seat was vacant following a High Court decision ordering a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election over alleged irregularities.

That decision triggered preparations for a by-election on December 30, 2025, even though an application for stay of execution was pending and the matter was still before the apex court.

However, in a 4–1 majority ruling delivered on Wednesday, January 28, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court judgment, holding that the election petition was filed outside the statutory time limits and that the Tamale High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement signed by its Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority said the apex court’s decision had vindicated its long-held position that Parliament acted with “indecent haste” and without constitutional basis.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling exposes as reckless and constitutionally unsafe the indecent haste with which Parliament, acting through the Clerk, rushed to declare the Kpandai seat vacant while live court processes and applications for stay were still pending,” the statement said in part.

The Minority said the judgment restores the mandate of the Kpandai MP, Matthew Nyindam, and reinforces the need for restraint in election-related disputes.

“The very judgment on which the Clerk’s letter and the planned rerun were founded has been declared a nullity for want of jurisdiction,” it noted.

According to the Minority, Parliament departed from established precedent by acting on a non-final High Court decision, warning that such conduct poses a danger to democratic representation and the rule of law.

The caucus has called for an immediate withdrawal of all administrative actions suggesting the Kpandai seat is vacant and urged Parliament to review its internal processes to prevent a recurrence.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 minutes ago

BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas

16 minutes ago

The victim with swelling around his eye Amaniampong SHS student beaten for refusing to attend all-night service

23 minutes ago

Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah returns home after xenophobic attack in South Africa Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

30 minutes ago

Ill transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda Ocloo warns officers I'll transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda ...

39 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang Former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang denies BNI arrest

1 hour ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George You will be blacklisted for registering SIM cards for others — Sam George

1 hour ago

Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG maintenance works on Wednesday Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG main...

1 hour ago

Fire guts SunyaniGBC Fire guts Sunyani GBC

1 hour ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng NSB trial: Witness says Adu-Boahene and wife pre-signed cheques used for cash wi...

1 hour ago

Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter atOkanease Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter at Okanease

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line