Coastal communities hail progress of work on Blekusu Sea Defense Project

Residents of the Salakope and Amutsinu Agavedzi communities, in the Keta South Municipality of the Volta Region, have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Defense Project.

The project is aimed at protecting their towns and property from coastal erosion.

The project, which is being implemented to safeguard the communities from the ravages of the sea, has brought relief to the residents facing the threat of displacement due to sea erosion over the years.

Mr Ebenezer Assah, the Assembly Member of the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama led administration for prioritising their safety and initiating the project to safeguard the communities along the coast in the Volta Region.

“We are happy with progress so far; the sea has been a constant threat to our lives and properties. So, we are relieved that something is being done to address the issue,” he said.

Mr Assah said the sea defense project involved the construction of a sea wall and the placement of rocks along the coastline to prevent further erosion and the speed at which the project is moving has gave back hope to the residents in the area that the construction would meet its scheduled time.

He said information gathered from the officials working on the project indicated that the sea wall is expected to be completed within allocated timeframe which would enable provide a permanent solution to the erosion problem.

“We have been struggling with the sea for years, and it’s about time something is done, we are happy with the progress so far and we hope it will continue and complete soon for us to be free from devastating sea erosion that use to destroy our homes and properties,” Mr Assah noted.

He stated that the completion of the project would bring development to the area and improve livelihoods.

He added: “The project will not only protect the communities but also provide a safe environment for economic activities to thrive to boost the local economy.”

Madam Alice Margaret Sosu, a resident of Agavedzi, also stressed that the project when completed, is expected to enhance economic growth and job creation, improve sanitation and waste management, restore the dignity and livelihoods of affected communities, as well as protect people along the coast.

She said the project would also boost tourism and fishing industries, which are crucial to the local economy while the construction of modern fish markets and a cold storage facility, which was part of the project, would improve fish processing and trading.

Meanwhile, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, during an earlier working visit to the area, reaffirmed government’s commitment to the project and stated that after careful evaluation, Messrs Amandi Holding Limited has been selected and awarded to executive the project.

The duration of the project which commenced from 2025 would be four years. It is expected to be completed in 2029 and would involve the construction of robust coastal defense designed to mitigate the impact of tidal waves and prevent further erosion which is expected to protect a total stretch of eight kilometres to safeguard the areas.

The project would also provide other ancillary facilities which include fish market, fish drying and smoking areas, a car park and lorry station as well as public washroom and a waste collection system.

The project is expected to halt coastal erosion, enhance fishing activities, protect lives, boost local tourism, create jobs opportunities and support economic growth, improve sanitation and protect the environment, among others.

Some other residents of GNA engaged with expressed excitement and satisfaction about the progress of the project and thanked the government and Amandi Construction Limited for the project.

The GNA further observed that some workers including engineers, were busily working at the shores to meet the timeline of the project.

GNA