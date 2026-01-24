Tempane: Two women killed over witchcraft accusations, pastor and seven others arrested in Sumaduuri

Two women have died in Sumaduuri in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region after being accused by family members of practising witchcraft in connection with the illness of a young man in the community.

Reports indicate that earlier this month, one of the women was accused of causing the young man’s sickness through spiritual means.

She was allegedly taken to a witch doctor in Togo, where she reportedly named another woman as an accomplice. After undergoing rituals, both women returned to Ghana.

A few days later, the health condition of the young man reportedly deteriorated, leading the family to allegedly force the two women to a prayer camp in Tempane. During the process, the women were said to have suffered severe abuse and mistreatment, leaving them extremely weak.

On their return from the prayer camp, the two women were allegedly abandoned by their families under a tree, where they later died.

The matter was reported to the Kpikpira Naba Palace, which subsequently alerted the Garu District Police. Following preliminary investigations, police have arrested eight persons, including a local pastor and seven others believed to have played roles in the incident, to assist with ongoing investigations.

Authorities say investigations are continuing as efforts are made to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths and ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.