Selective Outrage? Media Silence Over Alleged Abduction and Forced Conversion of Jigawa Minor

Nigeria is once again confronted with a disturbing case involving the alleged abduction and abuse of a minor. Yet, unlike a similar incident a decade ago that dominated national headlines, this case has struggled to receive sustained attention from the mainstream media.

In January 2026, reports emerged that Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), was arrested over allegations of abducting a 16-year-old Muslim girl, Walida Abdulhadi, from Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State (Punch, 2026; Premium Times, 2026). According to multiple media reports, the girl went missing for over two years before being traced to Abuja, where she was allegedly sexually abused, forcefully converted to Christianity, and had a child with the suspect (Muslim News Nigeria, 2026).

What We Know So Far

Credible Nigerian media outlets including The Punch, Premium Times, Leadership, Daily Post, Legit.ng, and Muslim News Nigeria have independently confirmed the following facts:

The DSS confirmed the arrest and detention of Onyewuenyi, describing the allegations as serious and stating that investigations are ongoing (Punch, 2026; Daily Post, 2026).

A Jigawa magistrate court reportedly issued directives relating to the arrest and investigation of the suspect (Premium Times, 2026).

Walida Abdulhadi was allegedly taken away while still a minor and remained out of contact with her family for over two years (Legit.ng, 2026).

Her father, Malam Abdulhadi Ibrahim, claims the prolonged disappearance caused severe emotional trauma to the family, and that the girl’s mother died during this period, reportedly due to distress (Muslim News Nigeria, 2026).

The DSS has publicly stated that the alleged acts, if proven, violate its code of conduct and that the suspect would face the law (Punch, 2026).

These are not social media rumours; they are facts acknowledged by both security authorities and established media platforms.

A Stark Contrast: The Ese Oruru Precedent

In 2016, Nigeria witnessed the case of Ese Oruru, a 14-year-old girl from Bayelsa State who was allegedly abducted and married by Yunusa Dahiru in Kano. That incident sparked nationwide outrage.

Major newspapers led sustained campaigns. Hashtags trended. Editorials were written. Human rights groups mobilised. The story dominated Nigeria’s media space for months.

Veteran journalist Haruna Muhammad, as cited by Rasheed Abubakar in Hijab and the Nigerian Press, revealed that within one month, no fewer than 70 pages of reports, editorials, interviews, and commentaries were published by Nigeria’s top newspapers, many framing the incident in ways that vilified Islam and Muslim leadership.

Why the Silence Now?

Fast forward to 2026.

A Muslim girl from Northern Nigeria.

A federal security operative as the alleged perpetrator.

Allegations of abduction, rape, forced conversion, and prolonged concealment.

A grieving family and a deceased mother.

Yet, the national outrage is muted.

There is no sustained media campaign.

No trending hashtag demanding justice.

No wall-to-wall editorial condemnation.

No high-profile human rights mobilization comparable to 2016.

This raises a troubling question:

Is justice in Nigeria amplified or muted based on religion, region, or identity?

A Call for Consistency, Not Silence

This article does not seek to prejudge the outcome of an ongoing investigation. Every accused person deserves due process. However, due process must not coexist with selective silence.

If Nigerian media houses and human rights activists could passionately defend Ese Oruru in 2016 and rightly so, then Walida Abdulhadi deserves the same moral urgency, visibility, and advocacy today.

Children’s rights are universal.

Justice must be consistent.

Media responsibility must not be selective.

In a multi-religious, multi-ethnic society like Nigeria, the credibility of our press and human rights institutions depends on fairness, not convenience.

Walida’s story deserves to be told, fully, fairly, and fearlessly.

Sources

Punch, “DSS detains officer for rape and forced conversion,” Jan 2026.

Premium Times, “SSS detains operative accused of abducting Jigawa minor,” Jan 2026.

Leadership, “DSS arrests operative accused of defiling teenager,” Jan 2026.

Daily Post, “DSS confirms arrest, investigation ongoing,” Jan 2026.

Legit.ng, “Father traces missing daughter after two years,” Jan 2026.

Muslim News Nigeria, “Walida Abdulhadi’s father narrates ordeal,” Jan 2026.