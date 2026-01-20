Margins takes Ghana's ID success to The Gambia

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Margins ID Group, Africa’s leading provider of secure national and digital identification solutions, has secured a historic international contract to design, build, finance, co-operate and transfer a National ID System and an Integrated Digital ID System for the Government of The Gambia.

The landmark agreement represents a defining milestone not only for the company, but for Ghana and the broader African technology ecosystem. It makes Margins ID Group the first African-owned company to successfully export a full-scale national and digital identity system beyond its home market, demonstrating Africa’s growing capacity to design, deploy and sustain world-class technology solutions for its own development needs.

“This achievement reflects a new chapter where African technology is designed, trusted and deployed across Africa,” the Group said.

The tender process, which commenced on 22 July 2024, attracted 11 international companies, reflecting strong global interest in the project. Following a comprehensive technical and financial evaluation, three firms were shortlisted, with Margins ID Group emerging as the successful bidder based on superior technical design, competitive advantage, and proven delivery capacity.

As part of the due diligence process, delegations from The Gambia conducted extensive inspections of Intelligent Card Production Systems (ICPS), Margins ID Group’s highly secure card manufacturing facility in Ghana, regarded as one of the most secure facilities of its kind in Africa. The delegations also visited the Group’s technology subsidiary, Margins ID Systems Applications Limited, inspecting its operational capabilities, which will play a central role in the design and deployment of the national identification platforms.

The delegation further assessed Margins’ compliance with international standards, reviewed its eight global certifications, and observed live operations of Ghana’s fully integrated National Identification System, designed, built, financed and co-operated by Margins ID Group in partnership with the National Identification Authority.

“This contract is a defining moment for African digital identity innovation,” said Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Margins ID Group.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Baiden described the agreement as a historic milestone and underscored the role of a national identification system as a core national infrastructure that underpins governance and access to services.

“This is a historic milestone,” Mr. Baiden said. “We are deeply grateful to the Government of The Gambia for the trust they have placed in us.”

He highlighted Margins ID Group’s emergence as the successful bidder following a competitive international tender.

“We are very proud to have emerged successful in a highly competitive international tender against global firms,” he said.

Mr. Baiden emphasised that the system being deployed in The Gambia represents an evolution informed by experience, not a replication.

“What we are doing here in The Gambia is not a replication of any regional system,” he said. “It incorporates evolved architecture and enhanced security controls. We have taken the lessons learned from Ghana and built an even stronger, more seamless national identification ecosystem for The Gambia.”

He added that the system is designed to support inclusion and access to services.

“This will facilitate inclusion, including financial inclusion, lawful recognition, and continuous access to services,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Matar Ceesay noted that the project had been under development for an extended period and had involved a whole-of-government approach.

“This is something that has been in the works for a while,” he said. “That is why government institutions across the board have been involved and have carried out their respective due diligence.”

He referenced multiple technical visits to Ghana as part of the evaluation process.

“We have learned a lot from coming to Ghana several times,” he said. “We are impressed with Margins ID Group as a company and with what has been accomplished in Ghana.”

He added that The Gambia is looking forward to a tailored solution.

“We are looking forward to a custom setup for The Gambia,” he said. “One that enhances security, delivers a trusted digital ID, and provides access for Gambians abroad. This project will touch people’s lives, and we are optimistic about the results.”

The Minister of Interior described the signing as a significant national moment.

“Today is a very important day,” the Minister said. “This is The Gambia’s third attempt at establishing a national identification system.”

He acknowledged lessons from previous efforts.

“We got it wrong twice,” he said. “This time, we looked at every single aspect to make sure there were no errors.”

Referencing Ghana’s experience, the Minister expressed confidence in the partnership.

“The Ghana Card system is an example for Africa,” he said. “Margins has done good work, and we are hopeful that this time, we have gotten it right.”

He emphasised the importance of capacity-building and commitment.

“Knowledge transfer is very important to us,” the Minister said. “The Government is fully invested in making this project successful.”

The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives of the Government of The Gambia, including the Minister of Interior, Abdoulie Sanyang; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Matar Ceesay; the Inspector General of Police, Seedy Muktar Touray; the Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department, Ebrima Mboob; the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Technical) of the Ministry of Interior, Lamin Gassama; representatives of the Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships, Lamin Fatty and Abdoulie Puye; officials from the Ministry of Digital Economy, including Mbye Jammeh; and the Ministry of Justice, represented by Sonna Jawara. The ceremony also recorded broad representation across government, reflecting the involvement of all relevant ministries and institutions.

The implementation of the new identification system will modernise governance in The Gambia, enhance service delivery, and strengthen data protection and privacy for citizens. It will simplify access to healthcare, financial services, education, and digital public services, while establishing a robust foundation for e-government services, interoperability, and sustainable economic growth.

The project stands as a powerful example of Africa-to-Africa collaboration and aligns with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area, reinforcing regional integration and the ability of African enterprises to compete successfully on merit.

“This partnership strengthens ties between Ghana and The Gambia and underscores the value of African countries trusting and investing in African capability,” the statement added.

Margins ID Group is a Ghanaian-owned technology powerhouse with over 35 years of experience delivering secure identity products, services and solutions. Headquartered in Accra, the Group operates key subsidiaries including Margins ID Systems Applications, Intelligent Card Production Systems, and Identity Management Systems, providing end-to-end identity ecosystems from biometric enrolment to secure card production and digital verification.

Margins is the architect and operator of Ghana’s National Identification System, which is foundational to banking, healthcare, telecommunications and public services nationwide. Through Intelligent Card Production Systems, the Group operates one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most advanced secure card manufacturing facilities, with the capacity to produce tens of thousands of highly secure smart cards daily.

To date, Margins, in partnership with Ghana’s National Identification Authority, has registered 19.2 million Ghanaians aged 15 years and above. The system is fully integrated into 262 institutions across Ghana, including all key public agencies and the banking and financial sector, making it central to everyday public and private services.

Under the leadership of Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr, Margins ID Group and its subsidiaries have earned multiple prestigious awards and international recognition at national, regional, and global levels for innovation, cybersecurity, and technical excellence. The Group continues to expand across West Africa and beyond, reinforcing Ghana’s position as a hub for advanced identity technology and demonstrating that African companies can compete globally in secure digital transformation.

Source: Margins ID Group