Legendary Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong dies

Renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has died.

His death, which occurred on January 20, 2026, was confirmed by his artiste manager, Nana Poku Ashis. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Yaw Sarpong had been largely out of the public spotlight in recent years and is reported to have battled an illness for a long period before his passing.

His death comes just weeks after the passing of his colleague, Maame Tiwaa.

The late musician was celebrated as a gifted and prolific writer, whose songwriting brilliance helped elevate his group, Asomafo, to prominence as one of the most respected gospel groups in the industry.