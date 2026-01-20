Objection, My Lord! - Your Ghanaian Right to Say 'No' to Data Misuse

If you’ve ever felt a tinge of unease when a shop assistant asks for your phone number for a "simple receipt," or wondered where all those promotional texts come from after you downloaded a new app, you are not alone. In our rapidly digitizing Ghana, our personal data—our names, locations, financial footprints, and even our online habits—has become a prized commodity. But here is a truth every Ghanaian must now own: you are not a passive source to be mined. Under Ghana’s Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843), you have a powerful, fundamental right. You have the right to object. Think of it as standing in the digital courtroom of your own privacy and declaring, "Object, My Lord!"

For too long, the narrative around data has been one-sided. Companies collect, analyse, and trade. We, the data subjects, simply consent (often without reading lengthy terms) and hope for the best. Act 843 fundamentally shifts this power dynamic. It empowers you, the individual, to be the steward of your own digital identity. The right to object, enshrined in Section 20, is not a mere technicality; it is your shield.

What Does It Mean to "Object"?

In simple terms, the right to object allows you to say, "Stop. You may not process my personal data for this specific purpose." This is particularly crucial for two scenarios:

1. Direct Marketing: That unsolicited loan offer via SMS? The persistent insurance call during your dinner? You can object. Once you object to your data being used for direct marketing, the controller must cease immediately and without charge. No debates, no delays.

2. Processing Based on Legitimate Interests: Many organizations process data not by your explicit consent, but because they claim a "legitimate interest" (e.g., fraud prevention, network security). If you believe this processing overrides your fundamental rights and freedoms, you can object. The burden then shifts to the organization to demonstrate compelling legitimate grounds that outweigh your interests.

This right transforms you from a spectator into an active participant. It acknowledges that your data is an extension of you, and you have a say in its journey.

Why This Right is Deeply Ghanaian

This is not just a foreign legal import. It resonates with our core Ghanaian values. We value respect (enyidaso). Respect means an institution should not bombard you with intrusive marketing after a single transaction. We value community and trust. Trust is broken when data given for one purpose (e.g., to process a salary) is secretly used for another (e.g., to sell you a pension plan).

Think of Ama, a market trader who uses a mobile money service. She starts receiving daily SMS ads for competing services and high-interest loans, causing confusion and anxiety. Before Act 843, she had little recourse. Now, she has a right to send a simple message: "I object. Stop using my number for marketing." The law mandates compliance. It protects her peace of mind and her business.

How to Raise Your Objection: A Practical Guide

Raising an objection need not be a complex legal battle. As your seasoned DPO, I advise a clear, three-step approach:

1. Identify the Source: Note who is contacting you and for what. Keep the promotional message or recall the specific service you used.

2. Make a Direct Request: Contact the organization’s Data Protection Officer or customer service. Be clear, firm, and polite: "I am exercising my right to object under Act 843 to the processing of my personal data for direct marketing purposes. Please cease all such processing and confirm you have done so." Written communication (email) is best for creating a record.

3. Escalate if Necessary: If the organization fails to comply within a reasonable time (21 days is a good benchmark), you have a higher authority. Lodge a formal complaint with the Data Protection Commission of Ghana (DPC). The DPC is our national regulator, empowered to investigate, sanction, and ensure your rights are respected. They are your ally.

A Call to Action: Own Your Digital Sovereignty

The effectiveness of Act 843 does not rest solely on the DPC or on lawyers. It rests on you. Laws on paper only come to life when citizens know and use them. The right to object is a muscle; it grows stronger with use.

Start paying attention to how your data is used. Question unnecessary collection. Use the objection mechanism not as a weapon of aggression, but as a tool of correction—to hold institutions accountable and shape a more respectful digital ecosystem.

We are building a digital Ghana. Let’s build it on a foundation of trust, transparency, and empowered citizens. Your personal data is your property. The next time an entity oversteps, remember the power you hold. You can stand up for your digital self. You can confidently say, "Objection, My Lord!"