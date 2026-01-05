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Mon, 05 Jan 2026 Social News

Prophet Nigel Gaisie says he operates in the spirit of Elisha and Moses

  Mon, 05 Jan 2026
Prophet Nigel GaisieProphet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has described himself as an Elisha–Moses type of prophet in Ghana, drawing parallels between his prophetic ministry and that of the biblical prophets.

He made the statement during an interview with Kwasi Afriyie on Good Afternoon Ghana on Metro TV, where he spoke about his calling, prophetic consistency and outlook for the nation.

According to Prophet Gaisie, his prophetic ministry reflects the authority, boldness and spiritual assignment associated with prophets Moses and Elisha in the Bible, whom he said were known for confronting power and declaring God’s message without fear.

He further stated that he has remained consistent with his prophecies over the years, adding that his declarations are not influenced by public opinion but by divine direction.

Prophet Gaisie also shared an optimistic message about the country’s future, saying that 2026 will be a good year for Ghana. He encouraged citizens to remain hopeful despite current challenges.

The outspoken cleric is known for his annual prophecies and strong views on national and spiritual issues, which often generate public discussion and debate across the country.

-metrotvonline

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