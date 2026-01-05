Veteran educationist I.K. Gyasi dies at 87

Renowned Ghanaian educationist and veteran newspaper columnist, Mr Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, popularly known as I.K. Gyasi, has died at the age of 87.

Mr Gyasi, a former Headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School (AMASS) in Kumasi, was a respected voice in education and national discourse, with a distinguished career spanning several decades.

He was widely known for his long-running column, “Bluntly Speaking,” published in The Chronicle newspaper for more than 20 years. He retired from active newspaper writing in August 2016 at the age of 80, bringing to a close a media career that lasted about 50 years.

Through his writings, Mr Gyasi offered forthright and insightful commentary on education, governance and social issues, earning him recognition as one of the country’s most influential columnists.

An accomplished educator, he served as Headmaster of his alma mater, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, from 1990 to 1998, becoming the first former student of the school to rise to that position. He also taught English at the school for many years and remained deeply connected to its development.

Mr Gyasi was an English language tutor and authored several educational books, contributing significantly to teaching and learning in the country.

In recognition of his contribution to journalism and public discourse, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) conferred on him honorary membership in 2023.

Information about his passing was shared by the AMASS 1979 Secretariat.

Mr Gyasi is remembered for his commitment to education, passion for writing and lifelong service to national development.

-metrotvonline