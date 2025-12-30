Sammy Gyamfi to address IMF-linked Gold for Reserves losses on January 5

The Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, has announced that he will formally respond to allegations surrounding reported losses under Ghana’s Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme on January 5, 2026.

In a social media statement issued on Monday, December 29, 2025, Mr. Gyamfi said his response would clarify concerns arising from reports that Ghana has incurred losses amounting to $214 million under the programme, as cited by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His comments followed a press conference held earlier in the day by the Minority Caucus in Parliament, which claimed the state risks losing close to $300 million by the end of 2025 under the G4R initiative.

Mr. Gyamfi noted that the programme is implemented by the Bank of Ghana in collaboration with GoldBod, formerly the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC). He said his forthcoming statement would address what he described as misconceptions surrounding the figures being circulated.

“As I have already served notice, I will effective Monday, January 5, 2026 be responding and clarifying issues surrounding the IMF’s reported loss of $214 million,” he wrote.

He explained that while a detailed response would be issued in January, he found it necessary to release preliminary figures following what he described as “uninformed and unfounded claims” by the Minority Caucus.