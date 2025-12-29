Chinese national faces court for allegedly stealing GHC343,000 from employer

A former Sales Manager, Ending Wang, has been hauled before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GH¢343,000 belonging to his former employer, Kunda Manufacturing and Trading Limited.

Ending, who is facing charges of stealing and possession of forged documents, pleaded not guilty to all counts. The court subsequently admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢400,000 with sureties earning not less than GH¢4,000 and ordered him to deposit his passport with the court registry. The case has been adjourned to January 12, 2026.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court that the complainant, Wu Jiannan, is the Financial Manager of Kunda Manufacturing and Trading Limited. He said the accused, a Chinese national and former Sales Manager of the company, resides at Spintex in Accra.

According to the prosecution, on September 12, 2024, KMTL sold one truck head and one six by four reinforced tipper truck to Wilago Enterprise on credit at a total cost of $153,000. The agreement required an initial deposit of $76,500, with the outstanding balance to be paid in monthly instalments of $6,375 over a twelve month period. All payments were to be made into the company’s designated Ecobank and Access Bank accounts.

In July 2025, the company’s Finance Department discovered that Wilago Enterprise had defaulted on several instalments. However, when management contacted the customer, Wilago Enterprise disclosed that it had already paid GH¢343,000 into the personal bank and mobile money accounts of Ending Wang.

Following this revelation, KMTL lodged a formal complaint with the police on October 7, 2025, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Investigations revealed that Ending allegedly instructed Wilago Enterprise to divert payments into his personal Ecobank and mobile money accounts, in clear violation of the agreed payment arrangement. Court orders subsequently served on Ecobank Ghana Limited and MTN Ghana Limited confirmed that GH¢50,000 was paid into the accused’s mobile money account, while GH¢293,000 was deposited into his Access Bank account.

Further investigations uncovered a forged sales agreement in the possession of the accused, purporting to show a transaction between KMTL and Wilago Enterprise for a four axle flatbed truck, a deal the prosecution says never existed.

A forensic audit conducted by Ashong Nkrumah and Associates concluded that Ending Wang dishonestly appropriated the GH¢343,000, which formed part of the payment for the truck head and tipper truck sold to Wilago Enterprise.

The court is expected to continue hearing the matter at its next sitting.