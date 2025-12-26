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No plan to grant Nyinahin Bauxite concessions to Ibrahim Mahama — GIADEC

  Fri, 26 Dec 2025
Mining No plan to grant Nyinahin Bauxite concessions to Ibrahim Mahama — GIADEC
FRI, 26 DEC 2025

Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has dismissed claims that the government plans to award bauxite concessions in Nyinahin to businessman Ibrahim Mahama, describing the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement, GIADEC said it had taken note of a publication alleging that the Government of Ghana intends to grant bauxite concessions to Mr. Mahama, stressing that “no such plan exists.”

“GIADEC unequivocally refutes this allegation and states for the avoidance of doubt that no such plan exists,” the statement said.

GIADEC explained that under the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to reposition Ghana to fully benefit from its natural resources, executive approval was granted for the corporation to hold leases over all known bauxite reserves in the country.

According to the corporation, the decision was intended to give GIADEC a strong footing to execute its mandate and attract the right investments and partnerships into the sector.

The statement further disclosed that in June 2025, GIADEC obtained six mining leases covering bauxite concessions, including those at Nyinahin, in line with the executive approval. These leases, the corporation noted, are currently before Parliament for ratification.

GIADEC emphasised that under the current government policy, all bauxite concessions will remain with GIADEC as the leaseholder, adding that measures are being put in place to ensure this arrangement continues even beyond the tenure of the current administration.

“Any publication suggesting that the Government plans to grant bauxite concessions to any individual is false and should be treated as such,” the statement concluded.

The release was signed by Priscilla Hemans, Public Affairs and Communications Manager of GIADEC, on behalf of management.

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