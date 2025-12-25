Ghana Police Service promotes 19 ASP to ACP, 100 others

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has announced the promotion of 19 senior police officers from the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), along with over 100 other ranks, in recognition of their dedication, sacrifice, and exceptional service to the Ghana Police Service.

The promotions were announced on Wednesday morning at a decoration ceremony attended by senior police officers and members of the media. Addressing the gathering, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohunu disclosed that the Service lost 20 personnel in the line of duty within the past year while combating crime nationwide, describing the losses as a painful reminder of the dangers officers face daily in protecting lives and property.

IGP Yohunu stressed the importance of rewarding officers who continue to serve with commitment despite the sacrifices made by their fallen colleagues. He revealed that under the current administration, about 40 police officers who died between 2020 and 2023 have been promoted posthumously, following recommendations approved by the Police Council.

According to him, the Police Administration has also submitted the names of several serving officers for promotion based on outstanding performance in the field, noting that those honoured represent only a fraction of many hardworking officers across the country

The IGP highlighted a special team tasked by the President to investigate incidents related to the 2020 and 2024 election violence, saying the officers worked across the country and produced a comprehensive report submitted through the Minister for the Interior to the Presidency, earning them promotions approved by the Police Council.

The IGP also singled out DSP Odame, who demonstrated remarkable perseverance over seven to eight years while pursuing justice in a case involving the killing of two police officers by armed robbers on the N1 Highway. Despite repeated court appearances, transfers, and other challenges, the officer remained resolute. The case was recently concluded with the conviction and life imprisonment of the perpetrators, leading to his promotion to the rank of Superintendent.

In addition, ACP Bawah Jalil and his team were commended for their outstanding performance during special operations in the Western Region and other areas affected by illegal mining and related criminal activities. The IGP noted that the team began operations on a modest scale but achieved significant results through discipline, teamwork, and determination.

The IGP urged the more than 49,000 police personnel nationwide to draw inspiration from the officers being recognised, emphasizing that hard work, integrity, and selfless service would always be acknowledged.

“Do the work not for recognition, but from your heart,” he said, adding that dedication and professionalism would be rewarded in due time.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Chief Superintendent of Police John Kwaku Lodonu, Deputy Head of the Election Violence Probing Task Force, expressed gratitude to the IGP, the Police Management Board, and the Police Council for the honour and recognition.

He acknowledged the support received from colleagues across the country during investigations and operations and assured the police administration of their continued commitment.

“We will continue to pursue suspects, unravel all cases assigned to us, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.

Another promoted officer recounted the emotional and professional challenges faced while handling a major criminal case, crediting the leadership of the current IGP for instilling discipline, courage, and precision within the Service.

“Despite threats of remand, transfers, and other pressures, I remained focused on my goal. I was never shaken,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of the IGP’s Special Operations Team, currently operating in the Northern Region, also expressed appreciation for their special recommendation promotions. In his acceptance speech, ACP Bawah Jalil recalled violent resistance encountered during operations, including gunfire that left some officers injured. Despite the challenges, the team successfully restored order and seized excavators used for illegal mining.

He noted that traditional leaders, civil society groups, academics, and residents in the Northern Region have since expressed satisfaction with the team’s work, describing the promotions as fulfillment of Ghana Police Service regulations on rewards for outstanding service.

The officers concluded by pledging continued loyalty, professionalism, and commitment to duty, vowing to serve diligently until retirement in order to keep Ghana safe.