Market Manipulation Dynamics in U.S. Securities Markets: Implications and Policy Lessons for Emerging Economies

Modern securities markets depend on transparent price discovery, accurate information flows, and investor confidence. When these foundations are compromised through market manipulation, the consequences extend beyond individual investors to systemic efficiency and economic stability. The U.S. securities market, one of the world’s most regulated and technologically advanced, continues to experience sophisticated forms of manipulation such as painting the tape, marking the open or close, rumor-based price distortion, pump-and-dump schemes, and freeriding. These activities distort trade signals, mislead retail investors, weaken institutional trust, and generate volatility that challenges market integrity.

Despite strong enforcement frameworks, U.S. regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) continue to report high levels of complaints, complex cross-border schemes, and rapid manipulation facilitated by digital platforms. In FY2024 alone, the SEC received over 45,000 tips, complaints, and referrals, and returned $345 million to harmed investors (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024a; 2024b). Such figures underscore both the persistence of manipulation and the robustness of detection systems. For emerging markets, understanding the U.S. experience offers valuable insights into how manipulative behaviors evolve and how regulatory design can mitigate systemic harm.

Painting the Tape: Artificially Inflating Market Activity

“Painting the tape” involves traders buying and selling a security among themselves to create a false impression of active trading or price momentum. To imagine this simply: if a group of friends repeatedly buys and sells an item among themselves to look “popular,” outsiders may mistakenly think genuine interest exists and join in.

Recent SEC actions show painting-the-tape behaviors occurring particularly in microcaps and crypto assets. For instance, the SEC charged several so-called “market makers” in 2024 for allegedly using coordinated trading patterns to fabricate liquidity and manipulate price signals (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024c). Similarly, undercover investigations by U.S. law enforcement revealed wash-trading and artificial liquidity creation in digital tokens (The Verge, 2024).

Such practices undermine price discovery and increase information asymmetry. When fake trading volume induces retail investors or trading algorithms to react, prices deviate from underlying fundamentals, creating bubbles that may rapidly collapse once the manipulative activity stops. The broader U.S. experience shows that even isolated manipulation can cause outsized losses in smaller-cap markets and erode investor trust.

Marking the Open or Close: Distorting Benchmark Prices

“Marking the open or close” refers to trades intentionally executed at the start or end of trading sessions to influence benchmark prices. These benchmarks matter because institutional investors, mutual funds, pension funds, and ETFs, often rely on opening or closing prices for valuation, index rebalancing, and reporting.

Manipulating these benchmarks can distort entire portfolio valuations and create tracking errors, especially for index-linked investments. The SEC’s enforcement records reflect continued actions against deceptive trading practices around auction windows (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024a). Although such schemes often involve sophisticated actors, their impact cascades widely due to the central role of benchmark prices in financial markets.

For retail investors, the danger is subtle: they may unknowingly buy or sell based on artificially influenced prices that do not reflect true market consensus. For institutional players, distorted benchmarks translate to mispriced assets, performance anomalies, and fiduciary risk.

Spreading Rumors: Manipulating Investor Psychology in the Digital Era

Rumor-spreading involves intentionally releasing false or misleading information to push prices up or down. Unlike painting the tape, which manipulates trading data, rumor manipulation targets sentiment. Social media has significantly amplified this risk; a single viral post can send a stock soaring or crashing within minutes.

U.S. regulators have acted against coordinated rumor-based operations, including claims used to influence short-selling activities (Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance, 2025). The phenomenon was visible during the meme-stock episodes, where allegations of rumor-based manipulation led to lawsuits, such as the 2024 case involving “Roaring Kitty” and GameStop (Reuters, 2024).

The market impact is substantial: rumor-driven swings heighten volatility, mislead inexperienced investors, and threaten corporate reputations. In the long run, they undermine the reliability of market information, a core pillar of financial stability.

Pump-and-Dump Schemes: Classic Fraud in a Modern Marketplace

Pump-and-dump schemes remain among the most harmful forms of manipulation, particularly in microcap stocks and thinly traded digital tokens. Fraudsters first “pump” the price through aggressive promotions, social-media hype, fabricated news, or artificially inflated trades. They then “dump” their holdings at the elevated price, leaving unsuspecting investors with steep losses when the price collapses.

The DOJ indicted multiple individuals in 2024 for orchestrating long-running pump-and-dump operations (Department of Justice, 2024). Concurrently, the SEC’s enforcement actions—such as charges against promoters who generated millions in illicit proceeds through manipulated hype (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024d), demonstrate the recurring nature of these schemes.

Free-Riding: Abusing the Settlement System

Freeriding occurs when an investor buys a security using a cash account, sells it before paying for it, and then attempts to use the proceeds of the sale to cover the purchase. Essentially, the trader never provides actual cash to settle the trade.

The SEC explicitly prohibits freeriding under Regulation T and mandates that violating accounts be frozen for 90 days (Investor.gov, n.d.). While freeriding is more of a settlement abuse than a market-wide manipulation tactic, widespread violations could disrupt clearing systems, expose brokers to unexpected liabilities, and amplify systemic risk in fast-moving markets.

Recent Enforcement Data: Measuring the Scale of Market Abuse

Statistics from U.S. enforcement provide a concrete sense of manipulation’s scope:

45,130 tips, complaints, and referrals were received by the SEC in FY2024, one of the highest in history (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024a).

tips, complaints, and referrals were received by the SEC in FY2024, one of the highest in history (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024a). $345 million was distributed to harmed investors in FY2024, and over $2.7 billion since FY2021 (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024a; 2024b).

was distributed to harmed investors in FY2024, and over since FY2021 (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024a; 2024b). Multiple pump-and-dump and wash-trading investigations in 2024 recovered tens of millions in illicit proceeds (Department of Justice, 2024; U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2024c; 2024d).

These figures demonstrate the persistence of manipulation even within a sophisticated market ecosystem and highlight regulatory capability in detecting and penalizing fraudulent activity.

Lessons for Emerging Markets (Expanded and Elaborated)

Emerging markets often face structural vulnerabilities, such as low trading volumes, limited transparency, concentrated ownership, weak disclosure culture, and underdeveloped regulatory technology, that make them particularly susceptible to market manipulation. The U.S. experience offers strategic insights for strengthening market integrity and investor confidence.

Invest Early in Surveillance Technology

Emerging markets frequently lag behind in surveillance infrastructure, relying on manual or outdated systems that cannot keep pace with modern high-frequency and algorithmic trading behaviors. Learning from the U.S., regulators should prioritize:

Real-time order-book reconstruction tools , which allow regulators to trace every quote, order, cancellation, and trade. This helps detect painting-the-tape patterns and wash trades that artificially inflate volume.

, which allow regulators to trace every quote, order, cancellation, and trade. This helps detect painting-the-tape patterns and wash trades that artificially inflate volume. Cross-market surveillance , enabling regulators to identify manipulative schemes executed simultaneously across multiple exchanges or platforms—a tactic increasingly common with the globalization of trading.

, enabling regulators to identify manipulative schemes executed simultaneously across multiple exchanges or platforms—a tactic increasingly common with the globalization of trading. AI- and machine-learning-based anomaly detection, which flags suspicious price jumps, unusual trading clusters, or coordinated activity among related accounts.

Protect Benchmark Integrity

Benchmarks, particularly opening and closing prices, guide mutual fund valuations, pension performance, margin requirements, and index-tracking strategies. Emerging markets should:

Adopt transparent and auction-based opening and closing mechanisms to minimize discretionary price-setting.

to minimize discretionary price-setting. Implement strict monitoring of order concentration , especially in securities where a few dominant brokers or investors can easily sway benchmark prices.

, especially in securities where a few dominant brokers or investors can easily sway benchmark prices. Require real-time reporting of large trades and block transactions, reducing the ability of manipulative actors to hide large price-sensitive trades at auction windows.

Regulate Online Promotion and Disclosure

Social media and messaging platforms are now central to how retail investors receive information. Emerging markets often lack clear rules governing securities promotion online. Lessons from the U.S. suggest:

Requiring financial influencers (“finfluencers”) to disclose any ownership interest or compensation when promoting stocks, tokens, or investment products.

when promoting stocks, tokens, or investment products. Mandating platform cooperation , ensuring suspicious activity, such as sudden coordinated posting, is reported to regulators.

, ensuring suspicious activity, such as sudden coordinated posting, is reported to regulators. Introducing penalties for rumor-spreading, including false claims about mergers, regulatory approvals, or insider information.

Focus Enforcement on Microcaps

Microcap and penny-stock markets are the most fertile ground for pump-and-dump schemes because:

They have low liquidity.

They often lack analyst coverage.

Retail investors dominate participation.

Emerging markets can significantly reduce manipulation by:

Creating special surveillance units dedicated to microcap trading patterns.

dedicated to microcap trading patterns. Requiring enhanced disclosure for small-cap and OTC companies , including management backgrounds, shareholder structure, and financial statements.

, including management backgrounds, shareholder structure, and financial statements. Implementing trade halts when unusual price or volume spikes occur without accompanying news.

Strengthen Settlement Rules and Broker Oversight

Settlement failures and freeriding disproportionately affect emerging markets where clearing systems may be less automated. To strengthen market stability, regulators should:

Impose strict settlement discipline rules , including penalties for late settlement and compulsory buy-ins.

, including penalties for late settlement and compulsory buy-ins. Require brokers to maintain robust client verification procedures , thereby reducing accounts that facilitate manipulation.

, thereby reducing accounts that facilitate manipulation. Mandate regular reconciliation reporting between brokers, custodians, and clearinghouses.

Foster Cross-Border Cooperation

In an era of offshore shell companies, global messaging apps, and cross-listed securities, manipulation rarely remains within national borders. Emerging markets must:

Establish information-sharing agreements with major regulators such as the SEC, FCA (UK), and ESMA (EU).

with major regulators such as the SEC, FCA (UK), and ESMA (EU). Participate in networks like IOSCO’s Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding , which facilitates coordinated investigations.

, which facilitates coordinated investigations. Improve domestic laws to recognize and enforce foreign subpoenas, asset freezes, and restitution orders.

Prioritize Investor Education

Finally, investor education is one of the lowest-cost, highest-impact tools available. Many manipulative schemes succeed because investors lack the knowledge to identify red flags. Effective programs should:

Use local languages and culturally relevant examples to explain pump-and-dump schemes, rumor manipulation, or false volume signals.

to explain pump-and-dump schemes, rumor manipulation, or false volume signals. Partner with schools, community groups, and trade associations , ensuring broad reach.

, ensuring broad reach. Provide simple, visual warnings on trading apps when unusual spikes occur—similar to the alerts used in the U.S. during meme-stock volatility.

on trading apps when unusual spikes occur—similar to the alerts used in the U.S. during meme-stock volatility. Encourage investors to cross-check information using official regulator portals before acting on social media claims.

Conclusion

Market manipulation remains a persistent challenge even in the highly developed U.S. securities market. Practices such as painting the tape, marking benchmark prices, spreading rumors, executing pump-and-dump operations, and freeriding distort price formation and undermine investor confidence. While U.S. regulators continue to strengthen surveillance and enforcement, the constant evolution of digital platforms and cross-border financial activity ensures that manipulation risks remain dynamic.

For emerging markets building their capital market infrastructure, the U.S. experience demonstrates that early investment in surveillance, benchmark protection, transparent disclosure regimes, and settlement integrity is critical. By understanding how these manipulative tactics work and implementing targeted regulatory safeguards, emerging economies can foster healthier, more resilient markets capable of attracting investment, supporting innovation, and protecting investors.

References

Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts. (2024, January 11). Five individuals indicted for long-running pump-and-dump schemes [Press release]. https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/five-individuals-indicted-long-running-pump-and-dump-schemes

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance. (2025, January 27). SEC enforcement: 2024 year in review. https://corpgov.law.harvard.edu/2025/01/27/sec-enforcement-2024-year-in-review/

Investor.gov. (n.d.). Freeriding. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/investing-basics/glossary/freeriding

Reuters. (2024, July 1). 'Roaring Kitty' is sued for alleged GameStop manipulation. https://www.reuters.com/legal/roaring-kitty-is-sued-alleged-gamestop-manipulation-2024-07-01/

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (2024a, December 17). SEC announces enforcement results for fiscal year 2024 [Press release]. https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2024-186