Why Pension Boards Fear Nothing --- Power, Politics, and the Quiet Risks inside Ghana’s Pension System

For years, Ghana’s pension system has been defended on one central claim. That it is lawful. The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) operates under statute, private pension fund managers are licensed, and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) exists to supervise the system. Courts have upheld the legality of compulsory pension contributions, and employers who default are routinely prosecuted. Yet among contributors and retirees, a different narrative persist. One of inadequate benefits, opaque decisions, unresponsive institutions, and an overwhelming sense of powerlessness. When pensioners complain, they are often told that “the law has been followed.” This raises a deeper and more troubling question: what happens when legality itself becomes a shield against accountability?

This article examines four interconnected fault lines in Ghana’s pension governance. One, the absence of personal liability for pension decision-makers; two, the limited effectiveness of the NPRA; three, the structural reasons pensioners rarely succeed in court; and four, the risks created by political appointments. Together, they explain why pension institutions appear insulated from consequences, and what pensioners can realistically do to fight for their rights and win.

Why Pension Boards Fear Nothing: The Missing Liability Problem

At the heart of pension governance lies fiduciary duty. Board members of SSNIT, trustees of occupational schemes, and fund managers are legally and morally obligated to act in the best interest of contributors. Act 766 speaks clearly about prudence, loyalty, and proper administration.

What the law does not clearly establish is personal consequence. In Ghana’s pension system, poor decisions rarely attract sanctions unless they rise to the level of criminal fraud. A board may approve investments that underperform persistently, pursue opaque asset transactions, or preside over administrative failures, yet remain intact. Members are seldom surcharged. Dismissals are rare. Civil liability is almost nonexistent. The result is a governance environment where pension losses are absorbed collectively by contributors, decision-makers bear little personal risk, and fiduciary duty functions more as a moral expectation than an enforceable standard.

This is not unique to Ghana, but it is particularly pronounced here. In jurisdictions with stronger pension accountability, trustees and board members face disqualification, personal liability, or professional sanctions for negligence --- not just fraud. In Ghana, the threshold for consequences is far higher. It is therefore unsurprising that pension boards appear unafraid. Fearlessness, in this context, is not courage, it is insulation.

NPRA: Regulator or Merely a Registry?

The NPRA was created to be the guardian of pension contributors’ interests. Its mandate includes licensing, supervision, enforcement, and public education. On paper, it is powerful. In practice, its role often appears limited to registration and compliance processing. NPRA licenses trustees, fund managers, and custodians. It receives periodic reports. It issues guidelines. But enforcement actions against licensed entities are infrequent and rarely publicized in detail. Contributors seldom hear of trustees being sanctioned for poor performance or governance lapses.

Several structural factors weaken NPRA’s effectiveness:

Board composition - Appointments are heavily influenced by the executive, compromising perceived independence. Funding structure - As a statutory body reliant on the state ecosystem, aggressive enforcement carries political and institutional risk. Regulatory culture - Emphasis is placed on procedural compliance rather than outcomes for contributors.

This creates what governance experts call regulatory capture --- not necessarily corruption, but gradual alignment with the interests of regulated entities rather than beneficiaries. When a regulator focuses more on whether forms were filed than whether contributors are better off, regulation becomes administrative rather than protective.

Why Pensioners Rarely Win in Court

If pension institutions are unresponsive, why don’t pensioners simply go to court? The answer lies in the structural disadvantages pensioners face within the legal system.

Complexity and Technical Deference - Pension disputes involve actuarial calculations, investment assumptions, and long-term projections. Courts, understandably, are reluctant to substitute their judgment for that of statutory bodies and professionals. Judges often defer to “technical expertise” unless clear illegality is shown. Information Asymmetry - SSNIT and pension fund managers control the data. Benefit formulas, actuarial assumptions, and investment rationales are rarely fully disclosed in a way contributors can easily interrogate. Without information, litigation becomes guesswork. Cost and Delay – Pensioners, many already retired, face long court processes and significant legal costs. Few can sustain prolonged litigation against well-resourced institutions. Legal Framing - Most pension grievances fall into a grey area: unfairness, poor performance, delay, or opacity. These are hard to frame as legal breaches under existing statutes. Courts enforce law, not equity.

The result is predictable: few cases, fewer victories, and little deterrence.

Political Appointments and Pension Risk

Pension funds are long-term, conservative financial vehicles by nature. They require stability, prudence, and insulation from short-term political pressures. Yet in Ghana, political appointments play a significant role in pension governance. Boards of SSNIT and NPRA are appointed through political processes. Changes in government often coincide with changes in leadership.

This politicization introduces several risks:

Short-termism: Pressure to pursue politically attractive projects rather than conservative long-term returns. Weak challenge culture: Board members appointed through patronage may be reluctant to question management. Erosion of trust: Contributors perceive pension funds as political assets rather than protected savings.

Even when no wrongdoing occurs, the perception of political influence undermines confidence. And in pension systems, confidence is everything.

So How Can Pensioners Fight --- and Win?

If the system is structurally tilted against individual pensioners, what realistic options exist?

Collective Action Over Individual Litigation - Individual pensioners are weak; organized pensioners are not. Associations, unions, and retiree groups can aggregate grievances, pool resources, and sustain pressure. Collective voice attracts public attention and political response more effectively than isolated lawsuits. Strategic Use of the Auditor-General and Parliament - Auditor-General reports have repeatedly exposed weaknesses in public financial management, including pension administration. Pensioners and civil society groups can use these reports to demand parliamentary hearings, public explanations, and policy reforms. Media and Transparency Pressure - In Ghana’s governance ecosystem, media scrutiny often succeeds where courts are slow. Well-documented, fact-based reporting can force disclosures and corrections without litigation. Advocacy for Structural Reform - Rather than fighting each injustice individually, pensioners must push for systemic change --- introduction of a Pensions Ombudsman; clear personal liability provisions for trustees and board members; mandatory disclosure standards for investment performance; and greater independence in regulatory appointments.

Winning individual cases matters. Changing the rules matters more.

My Thoughts: Power Explains Outcomes

Ghana’s pension system does not fail because its laws are ignored. It fails because power is concentrated without counterweights. Boards fear nothing because liability is weak. Regulators hesitate because independence is limited. Courts defer because statutes are narrow. Politics intrudes because safeguards are insufficient. For pensioners, the path to justice is not easy, but it is not closed. It lies in collective action, public accountability, and relentless pressure for reform. A pension system should not merely be legal. It should be fair, transparent, and accountable. Until those values are enforced, and not just proclaimed, the quiet risks inside Ghana’s pension system will continue to burden those least able to bear them.

Pensioners keep asking: are they (?) negotiating for an increase in our pensions? I don’t know who they refer to as “they”. What I know is that we have appealed to the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to do something more for all pensioners. We have also raised our voices with the boards and management of NPRA and SSNIT. We are confident that our plea will yield juicy fruits. We are aware that the law requires pensions to be indexed annually to changes in prices and/or wages, typically combining a fixed (inflation-linked) rate with a redistributive/flat component. A 25-30% increase in January 2026 will restore purchasing power lost in 2025, comply with SSNIT’s indexation mandate and uphold pension adequacy for retirees. Mr. President, we still also have a strong thirst for the 13-month pension you talked about some time ago. On this note, I wish all institutions associated with pension administration in this country a Merry Christmas. To all co-pensioners, keep hope alive. Allah is Sufficient for Us!

References

Auditor-General’s Reports on Statutory Bodies

Comparative pension governance standards (OECD principles)

National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766)

Supreme Court jurisprudence on statutory discretion

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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