Making Ghana Once Again An Attractive Country To Foreign Investment

Ghana is moving toward economic growth following the most destructive, oppressive, lawless, and corrupt eight years of the NPP government. However, regardless of how efficient and industrious the Mahama administration is and how rich the country is in resources, Ghana's progress will be incredibly slow without the government's attempts to draw in foreign investments, which could reduce the rate of youth unemployment.

Since Ghana lost both local and foreign investors during Akufo-Addo’s government, the new administration must explore and promote economic growth, generate jobs, and improve managerial and technological capacities by focusing on foreign direct investment. FDI helps create capital and investable resources, both of which are essential for growth, especially in nations where there is a saving-investment mismatch.

When the environment of the host nation encourages such spillovers, it acts as a crucial channel for transferring production technology, skills, innovative ability, and organizational practices, which can boost productivity and competitiveness among local enterprises. One of the biggest benefits is the creation of jobs as a result of foreign investors starting new businesses or growing existing ones, which raises residents' earnings and employment prospects.

This increase in income boosts demand for goods and services and increases purchasing power, which propels economic activity even further. Furthermore, FDI frequently results in better infrastructure and access to vital services, such as energy, which promotes more general human development and aids in the accomplishment of sustainable development objectives.

By boosting international trade flows and giving developing nations access to global markets via the networks of multinational corporations, FDI also encourages their integration into the global economy. Local businesses can gain access to cutting-edge operational techniques, commercial connections, and subcontracting prospects through this integration.

Depending on market conditions and host nation policies, the presence of foreign companies may result in the consolidation or displacement of some native businesses, but it can also encourage local entrepreneurship and innovation. Additionally, through training and experience, FDI can enhance labor capabilities, promoting the development of human capital that has an impact on other industries.

Developing nations can attract foreign investment by putting into practice a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing the investment climate and generating long-term economic gains. Establishing a favorable regulatory environment by streamlining business registration, lowering administrative obstacles, and guaranteeing clear and consistent regulations are the most efficient measures.

To boost investor confidence and lower the risk of expropriation, a robust legal system, consistent contract enforcement, and property rights protection are essential. Establishing export processing zones (EPZs) or special economic zones (SEZs) with lower taxes, expedited customs processes, and duty-free imports of capital goods and raw materials can greatly draw in foreign businesses looking for operational efficiency.

These zones should be created to promote connections with the home economy, for example, by supporting local suppliers in fulfilling the requirements of international buyers through vendor development initiatives. To reduce operating costs and boost competitiveness, investments in infrastructure, such as dependable transportation networks, energy supplies, and communication systems, are crucial.

Additionally, the labor market is more appealing to foreign investors when a skilled workforce is developed through focused vocational training and education. Maintaining a stable currency and inflation rate, ensuring sound debt ratios, and creating deep and diverse capital markets with liquidity and pricing transparency are all necessary to increase investors' potential profits.

The investment climate can also be improved by providing tax breaks and easing labor and industry rules, but these should be counterbalanced by measures that support long-term economic growth. To draw in and keep long-term foreign direct investment (FDI), it is essential to provide political stability, sound governance, and reliable institutions.

Considering the aforementioned economic and employment advantages of foreign investment in developing countries, Mahama's administration should concentrate on luring high-quality FDI that advances domestic businesses, creates jobs, and transfers technology rather than only looking for short-term financial inflows.

More importantly, the Ghanaian should give support to local businesses to expand. This can be done through an affordable loan scheme, since the loans given to entrepreneurs take a whole life term to pay back.