Manage Your Mind: HTH Chaplain Rev. Fr. Komla's Xmas Carols Message to Believers

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Komla, Catholic Father and Chaplain at Ho Teaching Hospital, has urged citizens to prioritize their mental well-being to live virtuous lives. He made this call during a sermon at the 9 Lesson and Carol service held at the Ho Teaching Hospital on December 18, 2025.

Rev. Fr. Komla stressed that thoughts have a profound impact on one's life, referencing Proverbs 4:23, which says, "Be careful how you think, because your life is shaped by your thoughts." He highlighted the influence of environment, self-talk, and associations on thoughts.

He encouraged believers to focus on what is true, honorable, and pure, emphasizing the need to manage one's mind to achieve a life free from mediocrity. By doing so, individuals can cultivate a positive mindset and live a more purposeful life

The Chaplain emphasized that managing one's mind is vital, as thoughts shape life and the mind is where sin battles for control. He cited Romans 7:22-23, highlighting the internal conflict between doing God's will and giving in to sin.

Rev. Fr. Komla gave three reasons to manage one's mind: thoughts control life, the mind is the sin battleground, and it's key to peace and happiness. He urged listeners to let the spirit guide their minds for life and peace.

An unmanaged mind leads to tension, conflict, and stress, while a managed mind brings tranquility, confidence, and serenity. The Chaplain prayed for God's help in managing minds, citing Mary, the mother of peace, to intercede for peace and happiness.

Rev. Fr. Komla's message stressed critical thinking and renewing one's mind for transformation and peace, wishing listeners a Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous new year

The Chair of the Ho Teaching Hospital Board, Dr. Yao Tsidi Delanyo Dorvlo, has extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to the hospital's staff and stakeholders. In a message read on his behalf by the Hospital's CEO, Dr. (Med.) Hintermann K. K. Mbroh, Dr. Dorvlo praised the staff for their hard work under challenging circumstances.

Dr. Dorvlo noted that the current board, in place for about six months, had been working to familiarize themselves with their roles and address hospital issues. The board is collaborating with the CEO, management, and staff to improve services and resolve challenges.

He expressed hope that the coming year would bring improved communication and resolve service delivery issues. The Board Chair looked forward to the hospital building on successes, expanding services, and innovating, emphasizing the need for advocacy to improve infrastructure and systems.

Dr. Dorvlo wished staff and stakeholders a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2026, optimistic about a better year ahead. The message was delivered at the hospital's Carols Day celebration, a time for reflection on achievements and challenges.