Court throws out election petition against Suhum MP

The Koforidua High Court has struck out an election petition challenging the parliamentary victory of the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, effectively closing the chapter on a heated post election legal contest arising from the 2024 polls.

The ruling affirms that Mr Asiedu Bekoe was validly and lawfully elected, confirming his mandate as the legitimate representative of the Suhum Constituency in Parliament.

News of the court’s decision was made public by the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, who shared the outcome in a social media post on Thursday. He described the judgment as a significant relief after months of legal uncertainty.

“This morning, the Koforidua High Court dismissed the election petition against the duly elected Member of Parliament, Hon. Frank Asiedu Bekoe, affirming that his mandate was lawfully and validly obtained,” he stated.

Mr Awuku said the outcome reinforced the New Patriotic Party’s resolve to defend seats it believes were legitimately won in the 2024 elections, stressing that the party would not hesitate to protect its electoral victories through lawful means.

“One by one, we will defend our territory and protect the seats we legitimately occupy. It has been a truly stressful journey, but I am grateful that my brother can now fully focus on serving the good people of Suhum without any further distractions,” he added.

He congratulated the Suhum MP, widely known as Protozoa, and commended the legal team for their work throughout the proceedings.

“Congratulations as well to Lawyer Gary Nimako and the NPP Legal Team for a job well done,” Mr Awuku said.

The dismissal of the petition clears the way for Mr Asiedu Bekoe to continue his parliamentary duties without legal impediments, bringing finality to the electoral dispute in the Suhum Constituency.