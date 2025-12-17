Our Politicians Buy Ak47 For Poor Fulani To Extort Billions Not Religion

When the leaders of the kidnappers, Turji claimed he has never seen that many millions in his life, who are the people pocketing the billions and employing poor Fulani for kidnapping and terror? The killings, persecutions and kidnapping we face in Nigeria are beyond religious and ethnic cleansing. Highly placed politicians are the real bandits using poor Fulani to make money.

This is not the USA's turn to save African Christians in exchange for our minerals again!

History should have taught us that whenever there is a resource rich state, marauders follow like ants chasing honey. Gold Coast, Ivory Coast or Slave Coast should have been our reminder that we are still not out of the woods. The tears that Christians are being persecuted may be so justified in China or Afghanistan. But no super power made it the reason to invade the countries where Christians face existential risk, except in Africa.

Before Gold and Ivory Coasts, Mansa Musa the richest man of all time went to Mecca. On his way to and from Mecca he gave out gold like candy depressing the price in the world market. Guess what, Moroccans followed him home looking for more riches along the West African countries. Moroccan marauders destroyed Mali, one of the most civilized Empires in the whole world. According to David Bavidson, you could send a small child to the market, no cheating!

But for Tsetse flies that deter more Western and Arab invaders into West Africa, it could have been worse if we can imagine anything worse than the indoctrination of the present Africans. We cheer and beg for invasion when our problems are local politicians looting the Central Bank claiming they are negotiating with bandits they hire. Since the battle of Jenne, destruction and decline of the African Empire of Mali; city states emerged and Africa never regained its balance.

We have been attracting marauders for ages. Before Mansa Musa was the Queen of Sheba. She was the richest woman in the world. Her wealth was so attractive, King Solomon married her and they had a son creating a line from which Haile Selassie, the lion of Judah came. Haile Selassie was the Head of the oldest Christian Church well before the Europeans were converted to Christianity.

Nigeria has spent a great deal of money to purchase arms in order to deter random attack North and South of the country. Unfortunately, the terrorists and bandits are better armed putting the soldiers in a precarious situation. The same politicians buying arms for the Army are buying AK47 to equip terrorists with better technology and plant informants in order to make billions!

Moreover, rehabilitation of the terrorists that surrendered and are reabsorbed into regular Army has put serving soldiers in an untenable position on the battlefield. Fighting in war is difficult enough, watching over your shoulder for those you do not trust on the same mission is worse than a distraction. Even when bandits and terrorists are caught, they are released on orders from the so-called Unknown Oga At The Top!

What is clear right now is what is unclear about the fussy picture of how to distinguish between the patriots and the enemies. So when the soldiers fighting Boko Haram claimed that those terrorists reabsorbed into the Army are feeding Boko Haram members strategic intelligence information about their locations and where to hit, reasonable people can understand. This was how at least one General in the Nigerian Army was captured and killed by Boko Haram.

There are apologists for the terrorists and bandits who advocate that they should be pardoned the same way Amnesty was declared for Niger Delta terrorists that were trained to watch out for terrorists blowing up oil pipelines. They claim terrorists are terrorists no matter which part of the country they come from, North or South. While terrorists are terrorists, terrorists at top positions in the Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces is a house divided against itself!

What is surprising is how these Boko Haram sympathizers have taken up sensitive positions in the previous and present governments. Even the President has been accused of being compromised by surrendering the position of Vice-President to terrorists in a Muslim-Muslim ticket or he could have been denied the Presidency. It is noteworthy that the previous President Buhari was named as a negotiator for Boko Haram before he became the civilian President.

However, it was a welcome development when this President, for fear of invasion, finally developed the courage to approve local Police and training of vigilantes to protect local communities and their farms from armed marauders. Local communities are hit from both sides: a double whammy by local terrorists scouting grazing farms with their herd and international corporations seeking raw natural minerals for export back to their countries.

It is so reminiscent of Slave Trade in Africa when Christianity and Islam were used in disguise to capture communities and shipped away for free labor in the plantations. Instead of slaves, these same ominous powers are in search of rare precious metals in Africa. Though the days of Jihad and Crusade are gone, super powers can capture what they want regardless of opposition from the countries they are invading. No one dares call an Emergency Meeting call at the UN!

The difference of this modern day aggression is their desire to cover it up as oppression of white people, Christians or Muslims. The same folks’ forefathers stole land from local communities and employed them as labourers. Yet, they deny people of color in their own countries Civil Rights that their grandparents fought and were killed for. They have become increasingly brutal claiming new immigrants are displacing them as old immigrants on their stolen land.

Moreover, since Nigeria broke the monopoly of US dollars to include European and Asian currencies in exchange for its oil, the United States has threatened physical force against Nigeria like it did in Libya. This type of aggression is unexpected in this day and age from a super power to continue its economic oppression of poor weak countries.

Therefore the call of invading Nigeria to save Christians by armed crusade can only fool the gullible people who do not know anything better. When it comes to religious tolerance, no Western country can claim religious tolerance better than the Western region of Nigeria where there are multiple religious faiths within the same family. Indeed, each religious faith is celebrated during each festival.