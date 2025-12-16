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ECOWAS approves Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger’s entry into GIABA as non member states

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
ECOWAS ECOWAS approves Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger’s entry into GIABA as non member states
TUE, 16 DEC 2025 1

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to join the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) as non-ECOWAS members, in a move aimed at strengthening the regional fight against financial crimes.

The decision was reached at the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Abuja, after the three Sahelian countries formally applied to be admitted into the regional anti-money laundering body.

According to the Authority, the approval was granted on the basis of the strong political commitment demonstrated by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to meet the strict obligations required of GIABA members. This includes taking concrete steps to close gaps identified in their anti-money laundering systems, counter the financing of terrorism, and address the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

ECOWAS leaders noted that the three countries have also undertaken to work closely with GIABA and fully comply with all provisions of the GIABA Statute. Particular emphasis was placed on their pledge to support regional and international initiatives aimed at disrupting illicit financial flows and strengthening collective responses to organised crime.

GIABA is the ECOWAS specialised institution mandated to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing within the West African sub-region. Its work is central to safeguarding the integrity of financial systems and enhancing regional security.

The admission of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, even as non-ECOWAS members, is expected to boost cooperation across West Africa and the wider Sahel, reinforce intelligence sharing, and deepen joint efforts to tackle financial crimes that undermine peace, stability and development in the region.

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Comments

MB | 12/22/2025 3:23:45 AM

Excellent!

Comments1
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