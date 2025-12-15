Ibromusa Foundation Calls On The Public To Rescue Children From Hunger

When Musa Ibrahim, popularly known as Ibro, first appeared on the Nollywood set in the early 2000s, he soon established himself as a well-known character in B-list films. His personal narrative made him a quiet advocate for Nigeria's most vulnerable children, even though his acting profession brought him a small fan base.

Ibro was left an orphan at the age of ten and lived under bridges and in incomplete structures until he was fortunate enough to land a part in "Babypolice 2," which catapulted him into the spotlight.

He received more than just a salary from the movie's success; it offered him a platform. He established the “Ibromusa Foundation” in 2002, a nonprofit organization that currently serves all of Nigeria's states as well as 19 other African nations.

The foundation's straightforward goal is to feed, clothe, educate, and treat impoverished children, the same youngsters Ibro used to be.

Ibro freely distributes school materials, mosquito nets, lunches, and even money for surgeries while going from one community to another in a worn-out but dependable Sienna bus, spending around 40% of his income on the foundation.

He once survived a terrible accident that left him in the hospital for a year and a half, but the experience just made him more determined. He was invited to an international conference in the United States while he was recovering, and he later received an award for his humanitarian efforts in Dubai.

The actor-turned-ambassador can now be spotted on a movie set or in a local school, chalk in hand. To transform the suffering of his past into a lasting legacy of hope for millions of African children, he hopes to construct a vocational training facility that will provide free education to young people in need.

Biography



Musa Ibrahim Ibro

Mr. and Mrs. Musa Paul, who are from Benue State, were the parents of Musa Ibrahim Ibro, who was born in Kaduna State. Due to the hardships of extreme poverty, the family's third child became an orphan at the tender age of ten. In 2001, Musa Ibrahim entered the film industry. He rose to fame in 2002 after being featured in the film Babypolice 2.

He is part of a group of strong, motivated, and resilient people in society who have refused to let social barriers stop them from reaching their life’s ambitions. The few people who never say "this soul" are so committed that they use observations of nature or man-made objects as a ladder to achieve their objectives.

A multifaceted individual, his goal is to improve the lives of underprivileged African children by establishing a foundation and a program that raises their standard of living.

In addition to wanting to see the eradication of cruelty and poverty in Nigeria and other African nations, he also envisions a society in which everyone is treated with unconditional love, regardless of their tribe or faith.

Musa Ibrahim Ibro’s role in the film “Once upon a time in Ghana.”

A multifaceted individual, Musa Ibrahim Ibro’s goal is to improve the lives of less fortunate African children by establishing a foundation and a program that raises their standards.

In addition to wishing for the eradication of cruelty and poverty in Nigeria and other African nations, he also envisions a society in which everyone is treated with unconditional love regardless of their tribe or faith.

https://5fcb40d783595.site123.me/ IBROMUSA FOUNDATION