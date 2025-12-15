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Flash flood kills dozens in Morocco town

By AFP
Morocco Residents were left wading through the town centre of Safi, a Moroccan coastal town, after a flash flood destroyed 70 homes and businesses and left at least 37 dead. By - (AFP)
MON, 15 DEC 2025
Residents were left wading through the town centre of Safi, a Moroccan coastal town, after a flash flood destroyed 70 homes and businesses and left at least 37 dead. By - (AFP)

A flash flood in a Moroccan coastal town killed at least 37, local officials said Monday, as search and rescue operations continued.

Drought-hit Morocco often faces severe weather, but Sunday's flooding in Safi is already the deadliest such disaster in at least a decade.

A muddy torrent swept cars and bins from the streets in Safi, which is around 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of the capital Rabat.

Fourteen survivors are being treated at Mohammed V hospital in the town, and two of them are in intensive care, according to local officials updating the overnight toll.

Schools have been closed for at least three days and mud and debris clog the streets.

"I've lost all my clothes. Only my neighbour gave me some to cover myself. I have nothing left. I've lost everything," one victim told AFP, asking not to give her name.

At least 70 homes and businesses in the historic town centre were flooded and 55-year-old shopkeeper Abdelkader Mezraoui said the retail economy had been devastated.

"Jewelry store owners have lost all their stock... and the same goes for clothing store owners," he said, calling for official compensation to save businesses.

Late on Sunday, the rescuer Azzedine Kattane had told AFP about the strong "psychological impact of the tragedy" in light of the large number of victims.

As the waters receded, they left behind a landscape of mud and overturned cars. Onlookers watched Civil Protection units and local residents working to clear debris.

Morocco is struggling with a severe drought for the seventh consecutive year, and last year was the North African kingdom's hottest on record.

Climate change has made storms more intense, because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and warmer seas can turbocharge weather systems.

Flash floods killed hundreds in Morocco in 1995 and scores in 2002.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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