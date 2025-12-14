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Kpandai Polls Show NDC Advantage, But Parliamentary Race Still Neck-and-Neck

  Sun, 14 Dec 2025
NDC Kpandai Polls Show NDC Advantage, But Parliamentary Race Still Neck-and-Neck
SUN, 14 DEC 2025 2

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, says fresh polling from the Kpandai Constituency indicates that while voter sentiment leans toward the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), the parliamentary contest remains too close to call.

The rerun election, scheduled for December 30, follows a November 24 High Court ruling that annulled the earlier results and ordered a new vote within 30 days.

Former MP Matthew Nyindam has challenged the ruling, insisting the 2024 parliamentary election was fair. Despite ongoing legal disputes, he has confirmed his participation in the rerun.

On December 8, the Electoral Commission received formal notification from the Clerk of Parliament declaring the Kpandai seat vacant, paving the way for the fresh poll.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on December 13, Mr. Dankwah highlighted that a majority of respondents believe Ghana is on the right track—an outlook that typically benefits the incumbent government.

“The sentiments in Kpandai overall appear to favour the ruling NDC government, with most voters saying the country is heading in the right direction,” he noted.

Key Poll Findings:

  • National Direction: 66% said Ghana is moving in the right direction; 26% disagreed; 8% had no opinion.
  • Presidential Approval: 64% approved of the President’s performance; 27% disapproved; 9% had no opinion.
  • Personal Economic Conditions: 54% reported improvement; 34% said unchanged; 11% said worsened; 1% had no opinion.

Mr. Dankwah explained that these indicators should give the NDC candidate a strong advantage. Yet he cautioned that the parliamentary race remains highly competitive.

“What we’ve seen in the poll is that the parliamentary election is too close to call. The margin is within the margin of error,” he said, stressing that the final round of polling will be decisive.

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Comments

Mr Mumuni ibrahim | 12/14/2025 4:56:33 PM

Missy dankwa who invite you to our party affairs please you better respect yourself or we will go dirty on each other , see the head like 25 kg of too gimi rice

Comments2
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