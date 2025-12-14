First Lady Leads Delegation to Honour Late Defence Minister in Koforidua

First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama, accompanied by senior government officials including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, and Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson, attended the final funeral rites of the late Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, in Koforidua on Saturday, December 13.

Other ministers, including the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George; Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith; and a host of government appointees, joined the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey; NDC Chairman, Mark Oliver Kevor; and the family to honour the late statesman in a solemn ceremony at Jackson Park in Koforidua.

The solemn ceremony was marked by deep reflection and reverence as mourners gathered to bid farewell to a distinguished statesman.

The occasion was characterised by glowing tributes highlighting Dr. Omane Boamah's remarkable life of service to the nation, his humility in leadership, and his unwavering commitment to Ghana's development.

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party's National Council of Elders, Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, described Dr. Omane Boamah as a very brilliant and dedicated individual.

The National Chairman of the People's National Convention, Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobit, also recounted his experiences with Dr. Omane Boamah.

The Eastern Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Hackman Kabore, shared fond memories of his interactions with the late minister.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah was widely known for his commitment to public service, academia, and national development. A medical doctor by training, he transitioned into public life and served Ghana in various capacities, most notably as Minister of Defence. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Although heavy rains disrupted a greater part of the ceremony, many believe the legacy of Dr. Omane Boamah will never be erased from the lives he touched.

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah received his secondary education at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Koforidua. He trained as a medical doctor at the University of Ghana Medical School and undertook a medical elective at Washington University School of Medicine in the United States.

He later earned a Master's degree in Health Policy Planning and Financing from the London School of Economics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He entered government as Deputy Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, a role he served in from 2009 to 2012, and later served as Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports.

From 2013 to 2017, Dr. Omane Boamah served as Minister of Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, where he championed child online protection and helped establish Ghana's Computer Emergency Response Team to address growing cyber threats. He later served as Director of Elections and Information Technology for the NDC, playing a pivotal role in the party's electoral success in the 2024 general elections.

In January 2025, Dr. Omane Boamah was appointed Minister of Defence, a position he held until his untimely death on August 6.

--- CitiNewsRoom