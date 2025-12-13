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GES denies ‘secret’ recruitment, sale of teaching appointments

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Education GES denies ‘secret’ recruitment, sale of teaching appointments
SAT, 13 DEC 2025

The Ghana Education Service has firmly denied claims circulating online that it is secretly recruiting teachers or selling teaching appointments for sums as high as GHS25,000.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, the Service described the allegations, which have appeared on social media and some traditional media platforms including Adom FM, as completely false and misleading.

GES explained that recent reports were based on a viral video alleging the existence of a covert recruitment exercise and payments demanded from applicants. Management clarified that no such recruitment is taking place and that no fees are charged for employment into the Service.

According to GES, the appointment letters recently issued were meant for applicants from the 2024 recruitment batch whose financial clearance had expired. These individuals were previously unable to be onboarded after presenting fake appointment letters and were therefore issued fresh, legitimate letters at no cost.

The Service said the clarification is necessary amid growing concerns over fraudsters targeting prospective teachers with false recruitment promises.

GES urged the public to report anyone demanding money in exchange for teaching appointments to the security agencies.

It reiterated that its recruitment procedures remain unchanged, stressing that when financial clearance is secured, an official public announcement will be made inviting qualified applicants to apply. The Service assured that all recruitment exercises are open, transparent and free of charge.

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