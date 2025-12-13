CREP Condemns Silence and Inaction as National Service Posting Chaos Deepens

Thousands of Graduates Left Stranded Without Answers

The Centre for Research and Education Policy is sounding the loudest alarm yet over the unfolding crisis in the 2025 2026 National Service postings. CREP finds it unacceptable that thousands of graduates remain at home without placement while the National Service Authority has failed to provide any official communication, guidance or solution. At a time when transparency and accountability are urgently required, the silence of the NSA has created confusion, distress and distrust among graduates and families across the country. CREP considers this silence a failure of responsibility that threatens the credibility of the entire National Service Scheme.

Graduates Left in the Dark While Institutions Quietly Reject Them

CREP has received widespread reports from graduates who submitted their posting letters weeks ago only to be informed much later that the institutions could not accept them. These rejections were mostly communicated informally and without clear reasons.

Many organisations have simply turned away posted personnel even though the graduates followed every official procedure. Others have refused to issue the rejection letters required for reposting leaving young people trapped in a system that offers no clarity and no alternatives.

These are not isolated cases. They represent a systemic collapse of coordination between the NSA and user agencies.

No Official Statement From the NSA Despite Escalating Crisis

CREP finds it deeply troubling that the NSA has not issued a single official release acknowledging the growing crisis. Graduates have been left to rely on rumours unverified messages and anecdotal updates from friends and colleagues.

In a matter of such national importance the complete lack of communication is not only irresponsible but also unjust. It has created emotional and financial hardship for thousands who are simply waiting to begin their mandatory service to the nation. The absence of leadership at this critical moment is unacceptable.

Reposting Has Become Nearly Impossible

The reposting process which should serve as a safety net has become an obstacle course. Many graduates cannot access reposting options because their assigned institutions refuse to issue formal rejection notes. Others who have managed to submit reposting requests are left without feedback or timelines.

The system has locked graduates in a loop where neither posting nor reposting is available. CREP views this as administrative paralysis that is harming young people who have already fulfilled their part of the national service obligation.

Years of Poor Coordination Now Exposed

The current crisis is not an accident. It is the predictable result of long standing weaknesses including poor communication between institutions inconsistent data systems and lack of proper forecasting of user agency needs.

The forced transition to a new digital system has further exposed these weaknesses. Little support was provided to graduates whose records did not match the portal leaving many to pursue costly affidavits and corrections that still have not been processed.

Human and National Costs Rising

CREP stresses that the damage being done goes far beyond inconvenience. Young Ghanaians are losing time money and opportunities. Many have suspended job offers deferred schooling plans and exhausted family resources while waiting for clarity that never comes.

Essential sectors that rely heavily on service personnel such as health education administration and community services face potential manpower shortages.

The nation is paying a price for the absence of leadership and inefficiency.

CREP Demands Immediate Action

The Centre for Research and Education Policy calls on the National Service Authority to act without delay.

Specifically CREP demands;

●A public statement addressing the posting challenges without excuses or ambiguity.

●A full disclosure of the number of graduates who remain unposted or rejected by institutions

Immediate creation of a rapid response mechanism to resolve reposting delays and institutional refusals

●Direct instruction to all user agencies to cooperate fully in issuing acceptance or rejection notices.

●A transparent plan for clearing the backlog of unresolved cases within a specific timeline

CREP reminds the NSA that the National Service Scheme exists to serve the nation and its young citizens. At this moment graduates have done their part. The state must do its part. Leaving thousands of young people stranded at home in silence is not administration. It is abandonment.

CREP calls on all stakeholders including Parliament civil society the media and youth networks to demand swift and responsible action before this crisis deepens any further.

By Centre for Research and Education Policy, CREP

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