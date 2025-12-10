Mahama and the Third-Term Red Line

The 2024 election results have given Ghana a rare chance to protect its constitution and democracy. The strong majority won by the NDC government gives the executive branch the power to make risky decisions that could threaten our democracy. Therefore, the NDC’s supermajority should not be a reason to celebrate, nor should it be used as a tool to threaten democracy. Any attempt to do so could lead to chaos and hinder the country’s progress.

Our history provides clear warnings. Kwame Nkrumah’s unparalleled dominance in Parliament allowed decisions that undermined democratic checks and damaged the republic. The removal of the Chief Justice and the restructuring of electoral institutions were not just political acts; they were measures that bent constitutional norms to fit the moment. Across Africa, the effects of similar actions continue to play out. In Benin, soldiers cited constitutional manipulation as justification for a recent coup attempt, leaving the country tense and divided.

Ghana must avoid these mistakes. However, the current public debate, especially on social media and among some chiefs and clergy, about a possible third-term bid for President Mahama is concerning and should not be encouraged. Since taking office, the government has taken actions that raise valid concerns about the independence of key institutions. The removal of the Chief Justice and the appointment of a successor, seen as aligned with the ruling party, speaks volumes about future events. President Mahama has said he will not seek a third term, but if these discussions are a quiet test of public support for such a move, they must be addressed now.

Right now, the media’s role is vital. With the executive branch wielding extensive power and trust in the legislature and judiciary uncertain, the press remains one of the few strong defenses for our democracy. It must stay vigilant, determined, and free from bias. Its job is not to promote political interests but to hold those in power accountable and to inform the public honestly and courageously.

To the NDC and President Mahama: I urge you to avoid continuing this third-term debate. Doing so risks leading Ghana down a path that history has repeatedly shown to be costly. Power is never guaranteed, and any attempt to push constitutional limits today could result in harsher consequences later. The Ghanaian people, who have defended their democracy multiple times, may not support such a course.

Ghana does not need tension or uncertainty. But if this conversation gains traction, it risks creating both. The country is at a crossroads. The clearest way forward is simple: respect the constitution without hesitation and protect the democratic order that has maintained this nation for over thirty years.

Isaac Ofori

Tutor, Winneba Senior High School.

Social Activist and Human Rights Advocate

[email protected]