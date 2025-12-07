Martin Kpebu’s call for Kissi Agyebeng’s removal ‘hypocrisy’ — Kojo Asante

Dr Kojo Asante, a Director of Policy Advocacy and Engagement at CDD-Ghana, has criticised legal practitioner Martin Kpebu's call for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, describing it as “hypocrisy” that reflects a broader resistance to independent oversight.

Speaking on Channel One TV's Big Issue on Saturday, December 6, Dr Asante said he was troubled by comments from Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and other figures within the sitting government who have also advocated for the abolition of the OSP, despite repeatedly emphasising the need to confront corruption.

“It is incredulous to hear the Majority Leader and members of the sitting government say that the OSP should be abolished, when the same government insists we need to address corruption and hold people accountable. Then you have an office like the OSP that allows you to take on even members of your own government. Martin Kpebu's case is the hypocrisy of it that really worries me.”

His remarks follow Mr Kpebu's call for the removal of Mr Agyebeng, citing corruption and alleged procedural mishandling in investigations involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr Kpebu has also accused the Special Prosecutor of targeting him personally.

Dr Asante warned that efforts to weaken or scrap the OSP expose a wider unwillingness within the political establishment to submit to independent checks, a posture he said risks undermining the country's anti-corruption framework.