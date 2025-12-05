Who is Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi?

Gumi is a northern-Nigeria based Islamic cleric. Before becoming a cleric, he served as a medical doctor in the Nigerian Army Medical Corps and retired with the rank of captain. Over recent years, he has become one of the most prominent and controversial non-state actors involved in Nigeria’s insecurity crisis.

His Role as Negotiator with Bandits / Armed Groups

Gumi has repeatedly advocated for dialogue and negotiation rather than purely military responses to banditry and armed violence in northern Nigeria. He says he has personally visited bandit hideouts often accompanied by police, government officials, and traditional leaders to talk directly with the armed groups.

According to him, many of those he met were willing to lay down arms, surrender, or at least open up to dialogue especially if given assurances of safety and basic social amenities. Gumi has proposed an amnesty programme for repentant bandits, similar to past amnesty efforts in other parts of Nigeria (e.g. the Niger Delta), arguing that this could be more effective than endless military offensives.

He emphasizes that many bandits are drawn into crime partly because of neglect, poverty, and lack of opportunity; so he calls for government investment in social infrastructure (schools, hospitals, markets) and community-based policing rather than heavy reliance on war-time military hardware. Because of this stance, many view him as a mediator but others criticize him, arguing that his approach risks legitimizing or rewarding criminality. Indeed, some accuse him of being too sympathetic or of acting as a “spokesman” for bandits.

In his defense, as of November 2025, Gumi rejected calls for his arrest, stressing that his role is humanitarian and aimed at reducing violence not supporting criminals.

His Recent Allegations: Foreign Countries Support Insecurity

In a December 2025 interview (with the BBC Hausa service), Gumi alleged that many of the renewed attacks and resurgence in violence across Nigeria indicate “external support” for armed groups.

He pointed out that certain areas e.g. the Abuja–Kaduna highway and farmlands in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State had shown signs of improving security, and people had begun to resume normal life (farming), before a sudden spike in violence again. That reversal, he argues, raises serious questions.

Gumi urged the government to step up intelligence operations, strengthen diplomatic efforts, and investigate possible external links diplomatic, logistic, or financial that might be fueling the insecurity.

He has claimed that although many bandits may have rudimentary weapons, terrorist groups (like some militants/insurgents) are often supplied with weapons, intelligence and logistical support by “international interest groups.”

According to him, this hybrid local banditry mixed with international backing complicates the crisis and renders strictly military or local solutions insufficient; hence his continued push for negotiation, better intelligence, and structural reforms rather than solely kinetic response.

Controversies & Criticisms Around Gumi’s Approach

Many critics accuse him of normalizing or legitimizing criminals by engaging in dialogue or advocating amnesty especially after high-profile kidnappings and mass abductions (including of schoolchildren).

Some of his comments have stirred public anger: for example, a past video in which he purportedly blamed non-Muslim soldiers for insecurity a statement that drew condemnation and military backlash.

Critics argue that such narratives risk deepening religious or ethnic divisions, undermining trust in security institutions, and fueling sectarian tensions.

Others warn that repeated negotiations without thorough follow-through on government promises (e.g. amnesty terms, social investments) could embolden armed groups rather than make peace, as it may be perceived as a reward for violence.

What Gumi Says He Wants And What He Warns Against

According to Gumi:

Dialogue, negotiation, and reconciliation rather than outright militarized confrontation.

Social and structural solutions: building schools, hospitals, markets, and creating livelihood opportunities in regions plagued by banditry.

Improved intelligence capacity and diplomatic vigilance to uncover and neutralize foreign involvement or backing for insecurity.

Amnesty-type programmes for repentant bandits, giving them a path out of crime, provided there are safeguards and follow-through.

A caution that purely military solutions heavy bombardment, jets, army operations may be counterproductive or insufficient, especially when root causes are social neglect and underdevelopment.

Why This Matters Now Context & Implications

The fact that Gumi is repeating allegations of foreign involvement in Nigeria’s insecurity at a time when violence seems to be resurging draws attention to geopolitical and transnational dimensions of the conflict. If true, this could complicate security responses: military operations alone would be inadequate; addressing the crisis could require intelligence reform, diplomatic strategies, foreign-policy coordination, and domestic social investments.

Gumi’s mediatory role despite being controversial may still shape public debate on how Nigeria (and West Africa) handles banditry, insurgency, and rural violence: whether with guns, or with carrots (dialogue, social programs, amnesty).

The debate reflects a broader tension in Nigeria and similar contexts: between hard security-first approaches and softer, political/social-rooted strategies.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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