Ashanti Region Fire Service cautions public ahead of Christmas

The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), DO II Peter Addai, has urged the public to remain vigilant and take fire safety education seriously as the Christmas season approaches.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea show, he revealed that the region has recorded a significant decline in fire incidents this year. From January to November 2025, the region reported 935 fire cases, a reduction of 101 cases compared to the 1,036 incidents recorded during the same period last year.

DO II Addai attributed this improvement to intensified public education and ongoing fire safety training campaigns, adding that the media has played a crucial role in engaging the public. Despite the gains, he noted that the region has still witnessed some high-profile fire outbreaks, including incidents at Adum Blue Light, China City Mall, and parts of Aboabo and other communities.

He appealed to building and shop owners to strictly comply with the L.I. 1724 Fire Precaution (Premises) Regulations, which require all premises to obtain a Fire Certificate before commencing operations. While many have complied, he noted that others continue to ignore the directive. He assured the public that compliance teams will intensify monitoring to ensure full adherence.

DO II Addai further advised institutions and households to regularly service their fire extinguishers, regardless of whether they have been used or not. He stressed that although fire safety practices may seem expensive, the cost of losing property to fire is far greater. “Even losing a single room is more expensive than investing in fire safety,” he emphasized.

He also expressed concern about the increasing number of prank calls, especially during school vacation periods. Such calls, he said, disrupt operations and can prevent genuine emergency calls from getting through. He appealed to parents and community members to help curb the practice.

Addressing logistical challenges, DO II Addai revealed that many of their firefighting appliances have reached “menopause” — a local expression describing equipment that has outlived its lifespan. The Ashanti Region, with 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), currently has only 23 fire stations. This leaves several districts uncovered, forcing some stations to stretch their resources to support multiple jurisdictions.

“For example, the Konongo Fire Station covers Asante Akyem Central, Akyem South, Akyem North, and Bosome Freho,” he explained. “These districts are far apart, and our vehicles are not in good condition. Sometimes, by the time we reach the scene, residents become agitated over delays and our personnel end up being attacked.”

He concluded with an appeal to government and stakeholders to urgently provide firefighting equipment to enable the Service to deliver effective protection before, during, and after the Christmas season.