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Wed, 03 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Media Tyranny: Communist Inferior Tactics of Dr.Bawumia Against Kennedy Agyapong Will Fail

Media Tyranny: Communist Inferior Tactics of Dr.Bawumia Against Kennedy Agyapong Will Fail

The flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gets keener each day. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong mounts pressure with his clear message, woven around industrialisation. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia panics and adopts communist inferior tactics, seeking to suppress Ken's message.

Ken makes his campaign message clearer as he files his nomination forms to contest for the NPP flagbearer position. "Job is life: whoever has a job has life," he explains why he will prioritize job creation as the next President of Ghana.

After this wisdom-loaded remarks, he hits his campaign running, explaining to the NPP delegates and the whole nation, how he would Industrialise the nation to create jobs and heal the economy, which has been in the "Intensive Care Unit" (ICU) for the past thirty years.

Ken's message sinks in the hearts of Ghanaians. Lecturers and pastors endorse him over Dr. Bawumia. This provokes the team of the former Vice President to resort to irresponsible use of the media to distract further dissemination of Ken's problem-solving message.

Mr. Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC starts the game for them by launching barbaric verbal attack against Ken but soon fails as delegates openly rejects him on Dr. Bawumia's campaign platform in his own Bono Region.

Lawyer Samuel Atta Kyea takes over. He tries to provoke Ken with an unprovoked attack, expecting the former Assin Central lawmaker to react for them to feast on his reaction. But Ken again disappoints them with a silent reaction.

Since they have made this communist inferior tactic their last bullet, they have to make a mounting out of a molly hill from any move of Ken. "Let's bully him with the media" ~ they decide.

They are now on rampage cooking stories against Ken and his core team members and using the media to spread them. Their first lie is cooked against Madam Irene Naa Torshie-Addo. Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, is used to make it credible but just like all other lies, it fails.

Ken visits Tarkwa to neutralize intimidation perpetrated against his supporters by some failed, former MPs and constituency executives. Dr. Bawumia's team again mobilises few women believed to be her supporters to put words in Ken's mouth and accuse him of wrong doing. The media is then called to pick it up but this again fails.

It is obvious that Dr. Bawumia doesn't have a message since he can no longer talk on the economy. Nonetheless, he will worsen his case, trying to distract Ken because the business mogul and former lawmaker is more experienced than him in the political space.

The author is an independent political observer, a columnist for Modern Ghana, an esteemed online news portal, and a regular contributor to News Commentary, a current affairs programme by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Bala Ali
Bala Ali, © 2025

Bala Ali is a Pan Africanist with biased interest towards the continent's progress. More I am a Pan Africanist and a utilitarian who is passionate about the progress of the African continent. I believe that the progress of Africa is the duty of Africans and until Africans realise this and begin to entrust the administration of their countries into the hands of selfless Pan Africanists, the growth of the continent will forever remain a phantasmagoria of the fantasies of the real Pan Africanists.Column: Bala Ali

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Czar k | 12/3/2025 10:04:13 PM

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia are all members of the Npp. If you support or like Ken, do so and leave Dr Bawumia alone. Whoever wins will need the other for victory 2028. Your lies won't work. Your plan against Npp have already failed.

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