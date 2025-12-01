Mater Ecclesiae Catholic Hospital commissions maternity block

The Mater Ecclesiae Catholic Hospital has inaugurated a modern 20-bed maternity block at Sokode Gbogame in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, marking a major step forward in maternal healthcare for the area.

The new block contains an emergency room, a special delivery room and a spacious rest area for staff. It also comes with expanded wards and advanced medical equipment that now allow the hospital to accommodate more patients and provide improved care. The facility is equipped with new delivery beds, radiant warmers, phototherapy machines and incubators. It also includes a special ward for specific categories of clients and a main ward that can take up to eight patients.

Dr David Acheampong, Head of the Unit at the Mater Ecclesiae Hospital, said the commissioning of the facility was the fulfilment of a long dream that began in 2018 when the hospital was only a clinic. He expressed gratitude to God, donors and sponsors who made the project possible, and thanked the community for its consistent support. He noted that the new block has already recorded several deliveries, including the first birth which occurred during the early stages of moving into the new building. The baby from that delivery is now about two months old.

According to him, the new block represents a fresh chapter for the hospital and will greatly improve the quality of maternal care offered to the surrounding communities.

The Ho Municipal Health Director, Madam Perfect Titiati, described the facility as an epic centre for maternity care. She said the block has exceeded expectations, is fit for purpose and is strategically situated to serve many communities within the municipality. She expressed confidence that the new maternity block will significantly improve maternal health outcomes.

Donors Joseph and Marta, representatives of Manos Unidas from Spain, expressed their joy and solidarity with the people of Sokode Gbogame. They said their mission was to support the community and help bring the project to life, stressing that their contribution was not only about putting up a building but also about demonstrating love and partnership. They thanked the hospital management and staff for their hard work and said they were confident the facility would remain a blessing to the community. Ms Mari Saef added that although they are far away geographically, their thoughts and prayers are with the hospital, and they remain committed to supporting pregnant mothers with safe and quality healthcare.

Sr Dr Lucy Hometowu, Superior General of SMMC, expressed deep appreciation to Manos Unidas for their generosity and commitment. She said the new maternity block reflects the hospital’s mission to provide Christ centred healing with a special focus on the poor and marginalised. She added that the facility offers hope to children and families who depend on the hospital for critical care. She revealed that the hospital has seen a twenty five percent increase in deliveries and expects the numbers to rise further with the new block now in operation.

She also acknowledged the support of Cross Cause Ghana, a partner of the SMMC Central Medical Store, and Ghanaian businessman Mr Ibrahim Mahama for helping furnish the new facility and contributing to its successful completion.

The Mater Ecclesiae Catholic Hospital says the new maternity block will significantly strengthen its ability to provide safe, modern and compassionate maternal care to the communities it serves.