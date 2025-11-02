For over six decades, the island nation of Cuba has stood as an indomitable symbol of sovereignty against the relentless economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States. This cruel policy, a relic of the Cold War and an ongoing act of imperial aggression, is systematically designed to choke the Cuban economy, provoke social chaos, and ultimately achieve regime change. Yet, in the face of near-universal condemnation, the US political elite, often speaking through its diplomatic envoys, attempts to recast this unilateral siege as a mere misunderstanding, a phantom policy, or a purely internal Cuban failure.

This brazen narrative of denial and deflection represents a new front in the economic war. To confront this deceit, we must surgically dissect and dismantle the Ten Lies of the US Ambassador, replacing the insidious mythology of Washington with the undeniable facts of its coercive economic warfare.

The Lie of Non-Existence: The Blockade Is Real and Codified

The most egregious claim is the first: “The blockade does not exist.” This is a deliberate falsehood. The economic siege against Cuba is not a 'policy' that can be casually altered by a simple presidential directive; it is a dense, intricate web of codified legislation.

The US legal framework, including the Helms-Burton Act (specifically its extraterritorial Title III), the Torricelli Act, the infamous “180-day rule,” and a host of sectoral and financial sanctions lists, is the apparatus of this war. The Cuban resolution presented annually to the United Nations does not "invent" these rules; it meticulously documents their practical application and devastating effects. Furthermore, official US documents, such as Presidential Memoranda that confirm the continuity of the “maximum pressure” policy, prove that this economic weapon is a conscious, active instrument of statecraft. To deny the existence of this multi-layered, legally enforced embargo is to deny reality itself.

Misdirection and Sabotage: Assigning Blame for Economic Collapse

The second and most pervasive lie attempts to shift the blame for the siege’s effects onto its victims: “Cuba’s economic difficulties are the exclusive responsibility of the Havana government.” This is the heart of the imperial strategy. The explicit, stated goal of US policy is to “strangle the economy” to incite an internal implosion and subsequent social unrest.

The blockade is a direct, surgical attack on Cuba's lifelines: fuel imports, international finance, tourism, and even its renowned medical cooperation programs. This foreign-imposed siege—impacting logistics, investments, liquidity, and prices—is the principal engine of the island's current economic tensions. To ignore the impact of a state-sponsored, decades-long policy of economic strangulation while simultaneously blaming the victim for the resulting difficulties is the pinnacle of cynical geopolitical hypocrisy.

The Truth of Isolation: The UN Vote is International Law, Not Propaganda

The Ambassador dismisses the overwhelming international consensus, asserting: “The annual UN resolution is propaganda.” In truth, the annual vote at the UN General Assembly is one of the most consistent and definitive repudiations of US unilateralism on the world stage.

This overwhelming vote, year after year, reflects a broad global defence of international law and the UN Charter's principles of non-intervention and sovereign equality. The sheer intensity of the diplomatic pressure the US deploys, the arm-twisting and coercion it unleashes on small nations to alter their votes, only serves to underscore the profound isolation of Washington’s policy. The UN vote is a powerful, multilateral pronouncement that affirms the international community’s rejection of the US using its economic might to coerce a sovereign nation.

Manufactured Scarcity: The Blockade's Human Toll on Health and Food

Perhaps the cruellest deception concerns the well-being of the Cuban people: “The shortage of food and medicine is the fault of the Cuban government.” This lie ignores the deliberate chain of bottlenecks engineered by the US economic siege that directly affects the provision of necessities.

Healthcare in Crisis: The US policy impacts 69% of the Basic Drug List (651 items). A staggering 364 drugs (56%) are lacking due to payment obstacles, suppliers refusing to operate for fear of US sanctions, and technological prohibitions that block the sale of equipment or supplies containing even 10% US components. This prevents the acquisition of critical, life-saving devices like dialysis equipment or specialised valve prostheses, placing a direct and unacceptable cost on human life and health indicators.

Food Security Undermined: The lack of financing and banking refusals, a direct result of financial persecution, has forced the cessation of imports for hundreds of thousands of tons of crucial animal feed like corn and soybeans. This has a cascade effect, directly leading to failures in the production of staple foods like eggs for the national Basic Food Basket.

Even the token “authorised” agricultural purchases from the US are made under non-standard, punitive conditions: no credit, cash payment in advance, high freight costs, and the requirement to use US ships only for one-way trips. The scarcity is not a logistical error by Havana; it is the intended, documented, and lethal consequence of Washington's blockade.

The Myth of Free Trade: Vetoes, Licenses, and Extraterritorial Fear

The narrative then shifts to a claim of generosity: “The blockade allows for free export.” This is patently false. There is no commercial “freedom” when the US legal framework is one of denial and veto.

The US Commerce Department’s Export Administration Regulations (EAR) establish a policy of denial for exports/re-exports to Cuba. The extraterritorial reach of the law prohibits even subsidiaries of US companies in third countries from trading with Cuba, and the “180-day rule” successfully discourages global shipping companies from docking at Cuban ports for fear of being barred from US ports.

Most damaging is the system of extraterritorial financial persecution. This involves the imposition of massive fines and threats against international banks and suppliers, leading to mass refusals to open or maintain accounts for Cuban entities. Recent cases such as the OFAC fine to EFG or the refusal to open an account for the EXPO Osaka delegation are not isolated incidents; they quantify the widespread chilling effect on contracts, letters of credit, and transfers. Cuba trades not in a free market, but under a suffocating cloud of vetoes, licenses, and regulatory fear.

The Global Handcuffs: Punishing Third Parties for Sovereign Trade

The lie of "free trade" is coupled with the sixth deception: “Cuba has full freedom to trade with other countries.” This denies the very nature of the blockade's global reach. The US has erected an international surveillance and enforcement mechanism whose function is to deter and punish third-party banks, shipping companies, and insurers through its secondary (extraterritorial) sanctions.

By increasing the costs, risks, and outright fear of operating with Cuba, the US effectively restricts Cuba’s real freedom of commerce with any country, anywhere on the planet. This is not a bilateral dispute; it is a violation of the sovereignty of every nation that wishes to trade freely with Cuba, transforming the US dollar and banking system into a coercive weapon of foreign policy.

Slander Against Solidarity: Attacking Medical Internationalism

The seventh lie, “The Cuban government traffics its medical personnel,” is a deliberate smear against one of the most recognised and impactful examples of global solidarity: Cuba’s medical internationalism.

Cuba’s deployment of doctors is a voluntary and globally recognised cooperation that has been praised by organisations like the UN and PAHO. These brigades were at the forefront of the fight against Ebola in West Africa and, more recently, provided critical support during the COVID-19 pandemic in dozens of countries, including those in Western Europe. The US persecution, which historically included the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program (a program designed to incentivise defection), seeks to cut off the revenue generated by this cooperation and deprive vulnerable populations worldwide of essential health services. It weaponises the noble act of saving lives for economic sabotage.

Lies of Instability: Mercenarism, Destabilisation, and Global Conflict

The final three lies attempt to paint Cuba as a state sponsor of instability and conflict, rather than a victim of aggression.

Lie 8: “The Cuban government benefits from mercenarism.” Cuba applies “zero tolerance” to mercenarism, has criminally prosecuted recruiters, and explicitly does not support or condone the participation of its nationals in external conflicts.

Lie 9: “Cuba destabilises the hemisphere.” The real destabilising force in the region is the perpetual US military deployment and diplomatic blackmail in the Caribbean and Central America. Cuba and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) consistently uphold the principle of the region as a “Zone of Peace.”

Lie 10: “Cuba contributes to the Russian ‘war machine’.” Cuba does not participate in the war in Ukraine, does not send troops, and has actively dismantled recruitment networks and sanctioned mercenarism.

These final claims are nothing more than a desperate attempt to justify the continued, anachronistic designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SSOT)—a designation that massively exacerbates the effects of the blockade by further paralysing international financial transactions.

The Demand for Sovereignty and Justice

The decade of lies serves one purpose: to mask a humanitarian crisis of Washington's design and to maintain a deeply unpopular, illegal, and immoral policy of imperial coercion. The economic blockade on Cuba is not a matter of ideology; it is a flagrant violation of international law and a crime against humanity by way of collective economic punishment.

The facts are clear. The suffering on the island is inextricably linked to the intentional, codified, and extraterritorially enforced siege from the north. The world has spoken, and its demand is unequivocal: the Helms-Burton Act must be suspended, the SSOT designation must be removed, and the economic, commercial, and financial blockade must be ended—completely and unconditionally.

The anti-imperialist struggle demands a commitment to truth. We must look past the calculated denials of diplomatic envoys and confront the naked aggression of US policy. Cuba’s unwavering resistance, its tenacious solidarity, and its simple demand for the right to sovereignty and self-determination stand as a monumental testament to human dignity. The war of attrition must end, and the right of the Cuban people to live and prosper, free from imperial siege, must finally be realised.