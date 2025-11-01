ModernGhana logo
Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku questions credibility of poll placing Bawumia ahead in NPP race

  Sat, 01 Nov 2025
NPP Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku
Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has cast doubt on the credibility of a recent Africa Policy Lens poll that ranked former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the frontrunner in the party’s flagbearer race.

According to the poll, Dr. Bawumia reportedly secured 63.8 percent of projected delegate support, a figure that Dr. Opoku insists may have been manipulated through questionable behind-the-scenes dealings.

In a statement posted on social media, Dr. Opoku alleged that a closed-door meeting took place between senior officials of Africa Policy Lens and individuals loyal to Dr. Bawumia shortly before the poll’s release.

“This so-called poll result is no coincidence,” Dr. Opoku claimed. “A powerful meeting was held between cabinet members of Africa Policy Lens and Dr. Bawumia’s team before the poll was published. Their excitement afterward clearly suggested that something enticing had been promised to them.”

His comments have stirred significant controversy within the party, with calls emerging for Africa Policy Lens to disclose its polling methodology and clarify any potential conflicts of interest.

While the organization has yet to respond to the allegations, political observers note that such disputes often arise in the buildup to internal party elections, where competing factions seek to shape perceptions and influence outcomes.

Dr. Opoku’s remarks add another layer to the growing tension within the NPP as the party prepares for its next flagbearer contest — one that is expected to test both loyalty and transparency in Ghana’s ruling party.

