West Africa Becomes a Dumping Ground for Expired Rice – Industry Player

West Africa has become a dumping ground for expired and low-quality rice imported from Asia and other parts of the world. The sub-region, which spends billions of dollars every year on rice importation, is now flooded with old stock that fails to meet basic quality standards.

Industry players say the situation is affecting the health of consumers and threatens the survival of local rice farmers who struggle to compete with cheap, substandard imports.

According to the Board Chairman of the Competitive African Rice Platform (CARP) Ghana, Mr. Yaw Adu Opoku, most of the rice imported into West African markets is more than a year old before it even arrives. He explained that this is why imported rice lacks the stickiness and aroma that freshly milled local rice has.

Mr. Opoku noted that countries exporting rice to West Africa do not eat the same rice they send here. “The sticky rice that we reject in West Africa is the same rice they eat. The one they export to us has already stayed in storage for years,” he said.

A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Mr. Inusah Fuseini, who now ventures into rice farming, corroborated his claim. He explained that imported rice often remains in silos for several years in exporting countries for food security purposes before being released onto markets like those in West Africa.

He explained that when these countries finally release the rice, it ends up in markets like West Africa, where consumers have little knowledge about its age or quality. Mr. Fuseini said this practice undermines the efforts of local farmers who produce fresh and healthier rice but struggle to compete in the market.

Mr. Opoku called for government intervention to protect the local rice industry, saying Ghana’s rice sector has what it takes to support national development and create jobs if given the right attention.

According to him, Ghana spends over GH¢6.8billion every year on rice importation — money that could remain in the country if more effort were directed toward boosting local production.

He added that while Ghana continues to rely heavily on imported rice, the countries exporting to the sub-region enjoy strong government support that allows them to produce in excess of their domestic needs and profit from our dependence.

Speaking at the sidelines of CARP Ghana’s Annual General Assembly in Tamale, the National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Mohammed Abdullai Habib, bemoaned the lack of support for the local rice sector, describing the situation as problematic and one that continues to weaken the industry.

He said local producers face stiff competition from imported rice due to weak trade controls and poor market policies. “Our farmers are producing, but they cannot compete with the influx of cheap and often expired rice from outside. Without strong policies to protect them, the local rice value chain will continue to struggle,” he said.

Mr. Abdullai called for deliberate government policies on trade and marketing to promote locally produced rice and reduce unnecessary imports. He said imposing tariffs on imported rice and controlling smuggling would help the country achieve rice self-sufficiency.

He also urged the government to implement the National Rice Development Strategy (NRDS), which provides a clear plan for growing the rice sector. He believes effective implementation of the strategy could help Ghana achieve self-sufficiency in rice production by 2030.

With the right investment, policy direction, and coordination, he said, Ghana could move from being a net importer to a major rice producer in the sub-region.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the General Assembly, Policy Advisor for the John A. Kufuor Foundation, Dr. Nana Ama Aning Oppong-Duah, hinted at an upcoming campaign called Eat Ghana Rice, aimed at promoting the consumption of locally produced rice.

She said the campaign would focus on women, children, and food vendors, who play a vital role in shaping food preferences in homes and communities. According to her, the initiative seeks to change the long-held perception that Ghana rice is not tasty.

Dr. Oppong-Duah noted that significant improvements have been made in local rice production, with new brands now able to compete with imported rice in both quality and taste. She added that the campaign would also highlight the nutritional and economic benefits of choosing Ghana rice.

She expressed optimism that with sustained public education and visibility for local brands, more Ghanaians will begin to appreciate and choose locally grown rice over imported ones.

The Annual General Assembly brought together rice farmers, producers, millers, marketers, investors, researchers, other players, and representatives from government agencies to discuss ways of strengthening Ghana’s rice value chain.

The meeting also served as a platform to renew commitment toward achieving rice self-sufficiency and promoting the consumption of locally produced rice.